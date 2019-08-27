Chol Marial, Maryland basketball’s 7-2 freshman, will undergo surgery to repair stress fractures in legs

Chol Marial’s college basketball career will be delayed after the team announced Tuesday that the 7-foot-2 center from South Sudan will undergo surgery Sept. 4 to repair stress fractures in both legs. Marial is expected to be sidelined three to four months.
Once considered a top-10 prospect for his age group and still thought to be an intriguing pro prospect, Marial has struggled to stay healthy since coming to the United States in middle school. He started his high school career in Florida and ended in Arizona, barely getting on the court the past two years.
Despite playing only a few games last season, he was the No. 6 player in Arizona and a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He averaged 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocked shots a game at AZ Compass Prep. Marial signed with Maryland on May 6.
"Chol battled through injuries over the last few years in high school and we are glad to find a resolution that will provide him with the proper medical care he needs,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “Our top priority is ensuring Chol is able to not only return to the court but lead a healthy life well beyond basketball. We are confident Chol will make a full recovery and look forward to his return.”
It isn’t clear whether Marial will suit up for the Terps this season. Maryland is expected to come into the season ranked in the top 10 after returning seven of its top eight players from last year’s 23-11 team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.