Maryland men’s basketball lands four-star recruit Bobi Klintman, first in Class of 2022

Klintman, who also considered offers from Rutgers, Loyola-Chicago, Kansas, Texas A&M and Virginia, is rated the No. 111 overall recruit by 247Sports and No. 30 at his position. The Terps offered the 200-pound senior from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas on Sept. 23, five days after his official visit, according to 247Sports.
Klintman would be the fifth international player on the roster next season, joining forward Pavlo Dziuba (Ukraine), guard Ian Martinez (Costa Rica), forward Arnaud Revaz (Switzerland), and Georgetown transfer and forward Qudus Wahab (Nigeria).
Coach Mark Turgeon had has success recruiting international prospects. Centers Alex Len (Ukraine) and Bruno Fernando (Angola) had stellar careers in College Park before being drafted into the NBA.