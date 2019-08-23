Advertisement

Maryland announces Big Ten men’s basketball schedule with conference opener Dec. 7 vs. Illinois

Don Markus
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 23, 2019 | 12:27 PM
Maryland guard Anthony Cowan shoots a 3-pointer over Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Expected to come into the season ranked in the top 10, the Maryland men’s basketball team will open its Big Ten schedule hoping to avenge two of its most disheartening defeats last season.

The Terps will play Illinois at home Dec. 7 to open its league schedule, and will visit Penn State three days later. The Illini beat Maryland, 78-67, at Madison Square Garden last year, and the Nittany Lions topped the Terps, 78-61, in State College, Pennsylvania.

The Terps will resume their Big Ten schedule Jan. 4 with a home game against Indiana, followed by a home game Jan. 7 against Ohio State.

After three of four to start the Big Ten season at home, the Terps will play four of the next five away from Xfinity Center with trips to Iowa (Jan. 10), Wisconsin (Jan. 14), Northwestern (Jan. 21) and Indiana (Jan. 26). The only home game in that stretch will be against Purdue (Jan. 18).

The most anticipated games of the season will be against Michigan State and Michigan. The Terps play at Michigan State on Feb. 15, with the home game Feb. 29. Maryland will play Michigan once, on senior day in College Park, to close the regular season March 8. The Big Ten tournament will be played in Indianapolis from March 11-15.

Maryland’s 2019-20 Big Ten men’s basketball schedule

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Illinois

Tuesday, Dec. 10 @ Penn State

Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Indiana

Tuesday, Jan. 7 vs. Ohio State

Friday, Jan. 10 @ Iowa

Tuesday, Jan. 14 @ Wisconsin

Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Purdue

Tuesday, Jan. 21 @ Northwestern

Sunday, Jan. 26 @ Indiana

Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Iowa

Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Rutgers

Friday, Feb. 7 @ Illinois

Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. Nebraska

Saturday, Feb. 15 @ Michigan State

Tuesday, Feb. 18 vs. Northwestern

Sunday, Feb. 23 @ Ohio State

Wednesday, Feb. 26 @ Minnesota

Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Michigan State

Tuesday, March 3 @ Rutgers

Sunday, March 8 vs. Michigan

