Maryland announces Big Ten men’s basketball schedule with conference opener Dec. 7 vs. Illinois

Expected to come into the season ranked in the top 10, the Maryland men’s basketball team will open its Big Ten schedule hoping to avenge two of its most disheartening defeats last season.
The Terps will play Illinois at home Dec. 7 to open its league schedule, and will visit Penn State three days later. The Illini beat Maryland, 78-67, at Madison Square Garden last year, and the Nittany Lions topped the Terps, 78-61, in State College, Pennsylvania.
The Terps will resume their Big Ten schedule Jan. 4 with a home game against Indiana, followed by a home game Jan. 7 against Ohio State.
After three of four to start the Big Ten season at home, the Terps will play four of the next five away from Xfinity Center with trips to Iowa (Jan. 10), Wisconsin (Jan. 14), Northwestern (Jan. 21) and Indiana (Jan. 26). The only home game in that stretch will be against Purdue (Jan. 18).
The most anticipated games of the season will be against Michigan State and Michigan. The Terps play at Michigan State on Feb. 15, with the home game Feb. 29. Maryland will play Michigan once, on senior day in College Park, to close the regular season March 8. The Big Ten tournament will be played in Indianapolis from March 11-15.
Maryland’s 2019-20 Big Ten men’s basketball schedule
Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Illinois
Tuesday, Dec. 10 @ Penn State
Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Indiana
Tuesday, Jan. 7 vs. Ohio State
Friday, Jan. 10 @ Iowa
Tuesday, Jan. 14 @ Wisconsin
Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Purdue
Tuesday, Jan. 21 @ Northwestern
Sunday, Jan. 26 @ Indiana
Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Iowa
Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Rutgers
Friday, Feb. 7 @ Illinois
Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. Nebraska
Saturday, Feb. 15 @ Michigan State
Tuesday, Feb. 18 vs. Northwestern
Sunday, Feb. 23 @ Ohio State
Wednesday, Feb. 26 @ Minnesota
Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Michigan State
Tuesday, March 3 @ Rutgers
Sunday, March 8 vs. Michigan