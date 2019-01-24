Big Ten basketball reset: Chasing two teams from Michigan, Maryland tries to stay in the hunt

Nearly halfway through the Big Ten men’s basketball season, the top of the league standings started to sort itself out.

Three teams — preseason favorites Michigan and Michigan State, as well as upstart Maryland — appeared to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

As Mark Turgeon got his young Terps ready for their trip to East Lansing, Mich., for Monday night’s game against the No. 6 Spartans, he was asked about his team’s mindset.

During a conference call Sunday, a reporter asked Turgeon if a roster and rotation chock full of freshmen might be a little overconfident as a result of a seven-game winning streak.

“We won’t overlook anybody, especially when we’re on the road,” he said. “Our league is so good. There are so many good teams, and anybody can beat anybody on a given night.

“It kind of keeps you grounded. ... We’re trying not to get caught up in the wins and losses. We’re trying to get caught up in us and what we need to do to get better.”

Turgeon acknowledged that it’s sometimes difficult to win that battle.

“Our guys have been pretty focused,” Turgeon said a day before Maryland jumped from No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 13.

“It’s gets a little harder when you keep winning and people start to try to tell them [the players] they’re really good. We’re just trying to keep them balanced and try to get them better when we play better teams.”

Andy Manis / AP Michigan coach John Beilein and Iggy Brazdeikis talk during a game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Madison. Wisconsin upset Michigan, 64-54. Michigan coach John Beilein and Iggy Brazdeikis talk during a game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Madison. Wisconsin upset Michigan, 64-54. (Andy Manis / AP)

A rare loss for Wolverines

In Ann Arbor on Monday, the Michigan campus seemed deserted with classes not being held on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

But inside the Crisler Center, student managers and support staff were getting the court ready for an early afternoon practice, the first since the Wolverines lost at Wisconsin on Saturday.

The 64-54 defeat to the Badgers was not only the first of the season for coach John Beilein’s team, but the first in a regular-season game since a 61-52 loss at Northwestern on Feb. 6, 2018.

After that loss, Michigan raced to their second straight Big Ten tournament title and reached the NCAA title game before losing to Villanova.

“The Wisconsin loss was tough for us because it had been a long time since we lost,” Beilein said at a news conference Monday. “I didn’t even know how to feel after it. If it wasn’t a national championship game, it had been a long time. We got through it, the sun’s coming up.

“We talked about it yesterday, to try to grow in the areas we need to grow the most, and there’s a lot of areas. … We got a formidable opponent [in Minnesota] coming in. The schedule changes, more games are on the road than at home. It all changes. You got to protect at home and win some on the road.”

There were some red flags about the loss to Wisconsin, which has been an all-too-regular occurrence since Beilein took over at Michigan, with 17 losses to the Badgers in 22 games. The biggest is that prized freshman Iggy Brazdeikis, the team’s leading scorer, went scoreless.

“These are just things that everybody goes through, whether you’re a senior or whether you’re a freshman,” Beilein said. “You’re going to have dry periods where the ball doesn't seem to go in.

“And then all of a sudden, you lose confidence. Or you lose something. Then you go right back at it. He’s a tremendous player, he can shoot it when he’s open, pass it when he’s not. I’m really proud of the way he’s handled the entire season.”

Al Goldis / AP Michigan State players celebrate as Maryland's Eric Ayala Jr. reacts during a game, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won, 69-55. Michigan State players celebrate as Maryland's Eric Ayala Jr. reacts during a game, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won, 69-55. (Al Goldis / AP)

More roadkill for the Spartans

Of all the arenas in the Big Ten, the Breslin Center in East Lansing is perhaps the toughest place to play.

The combination of a perennial nationally ranked team, a passionate fan base and a Hall of Fame coach who tends to get his share of calls, particularly at home, is difficult to overcome.

In fact, going into Monday night’s game against Maryland, Michigan State had won 14 straight at home, including eight against Big Ten opponents, dating to an 82-72 loss to Michigan on Jan. 13, 2018.

But the Terps were coming in with three straight road wins during their recent stretch, with double-digit victories at Rutgers, Minnesota and Ohio State.

It would mark Maryland’s fourth Big Ten road trip in a five-game stretch.

“We all have to go through it. Everybody travels,” Turgeon said Sunday. “Of course, we have a lot coming up, because of the game in New York [Saturday against Illinois] also. … It’s just mentally, it’s the hard thing. Scouting report after scouting report, big game after big game. Just keeping them fresh mentally is what’s important too.

“We’re comfortable on the road. Our young guys have played well on the road, our veterans have played well, so it’s been a good mix, so we’re comfortable out there. We’re playing one of the better teams in the league, if not the best team [in Michigan State].”

When Monday’s game arrived, the Terps were mostly uncomfortable and barely competitive in a 69-55 defeat to Michigan State, which stayed No. 6 in the country.

The Spartans went up 18-6 at the start, scored the last 11 points of the first half to break a 20-20 tie and doubled the lead quickly in the second half.

While Maryland made a run to chop the lead back to 11 with a little under six minutes remaining, it was apparent that the Terps were not yet at the level of the Spartans, at least on their home court.

“The start of the second half, I don’t think we competed the way we needed to, but I thought the last 14 minutes we tried as hard as we can try, and that’s all I can ask,” Turgeon said. “We’ll learn, try to get better.”

The scary part of Michigan State’s performance was that the Spartans played their sixth straight game without junior guard Joshua Langford, and junior big man Nick Ward played only 14 minutes because of foul trouble, going scoreless for the first time in his career.

The biggest concern for coach Tom Izzo was his team’s 3-point shooting, as the Spartans went 6-for-26 from deep. Izzo wasn’t that upset that sophomore forward Xavier Tillman missed all three of his 3-point attempts, but one of them was ill-advised and wound up as an airball.

Izzo recalled a brief conversation he had with Tillman after he took the shot.

“You try to be kind about it, when you don’t hit the rim on that, I say, ‘Do you think that was a good shot?’ ” recalled Izzo. “He [said], ‘Well I work on it.’ I said, ‘Well I work on being taller, it just doesn’t happen sometimes.’ ”

In the hallway outside the visitors’ locker room, Maryland sophomore guard Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) talked about his team learning from this game more than it did from any of the seven straight wins.