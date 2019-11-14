Banners that once hung from the Xfinity Center rafters could soon decorate the walls of Maryland fans’ homes.
The University of Maryland is auctioning off several banners commemorating Terrapins men’s and women’s basketball achievements. The banners were replaced before the 2019-20 seasons with consistent banners that were organized in a way that better allow for arena sound and fan visibility, the university said. Proceeds from the auctions will go toward the cost and installation of the new banners.
The accolade banners will be available in three groups. National championship banners will be auctioned Dec. 2. Final Four banners will be auctioned Nov. 29. All other banners — excluding those celebrating individual student-athletes, which will be given to those players or their families — will be available until 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Fans can bid at umterps.com/banners, where they also have the option to buy banners immediately for a higher price.
Banners available include NCAA Tournament banners, Sweet Sixteen banners, the 1973 Elite Eight banner and a banner commemorating Maryland’s 1931 Southern Conference championship. Banners are 4 feet by 8 feet, with bids ranging from $250 to $750 as on Thursday morning.