The accolade banners will be available in three groups. National championship banners will be auctioned Dec. 2. Final Four banners will be auctioned Nov. 29. All other banners — excluding those celebrating individual student-athletes, which will be given to those players or their families — will be available until 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Fans can bid at umterps.com/banners, where they also have the option to buy banners immediately for a higher price.