Maryland men’s basketball moves up to No. 15 in AP Top 25; Jalen Smith named Big Ten Player of the Week

In the two games, Smith shot a combined 17-for-27 (63%) from the field and 6-for-11 on 3-pointers, including 10-for-14 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range against the Hoosiers. Smith is averaging 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds in nine Big Ten games. He is shooting 15-for-27 from beyond the arc in league play.