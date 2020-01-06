A week after moving down three spots to No. 15 despite winning its last non-conference game of the regular season, an impressive 75-59 victory Saturday over Indiana helped the Maryland men’s basketball team return to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.
The 12-2 Terps, who have been ranked as high as No. 3 this season, will face No. 11 Ohio State (11-3) at Xfinity Center Tuesday. The Buckeyes, who were also ranked as high as No. 3 after their 9-0 start and were No. 5 last week, have lost three of their last five games, including a 61-57 loss at home Friday to unranked Wisconsin.
Michigan State (12-3), which came into the season at No. 1, is now No. 8, the highest ranked of the five Big Ten appearing in this week’s poll. Michigan (10-4) dropped seven spots after losing to the Spartans, 87-69, in East Lansing on Sunday. The Wolverines were as high as No. 4 after their 7-0 start.
Penn State (12-2), which has won five straight games, moved up one spot to No. 20.
Previously ranked No. 23, Iowa (10-4) was knocked out of the Top 25 with Saturday’s 89-86 loss to the Nittany Lions in Philadelphia. The Hawkeyes, who host Maryland on Friday after playing at Nebraska on Tuesday, received the most votes (63) of any team not ranked. Wisconsin also received votes (17) after beating Ohio State.