The 12-2 Terps, who have been ranked as high as No. 3 this season, will face No. 11 Ohio State (11-3) at Xfinity Center Tuesday. The Buckeyes, who were also ranked as high as No. 3 after their 9-0 start and were No. 5 last week, have lost three of their last five games, including a 61-57 loss at home Friday to unranked Wisconsin.