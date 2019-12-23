The sky didn’t fall, and Maryland didn’t nosedive out of the Top 25, as some had predicted would happen after the then-No. 7 Terps looked clueless offensively and lost to Seton Hall, 52-48, Thursday in Newark, N.J.
But after losing its second straight game to a then-unranked opponent — the first loss came Dec. 10 at Penn State, now ranked No. 20 — Maryland (10-2) fell six spots in the Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.
It’s the first time this season that the Terps are out of the Top 10, having started at No. 7 and getting as high as No. 3 after their impressive performance in winning the Orlando Invitational.
Maryland is one of six Big Ten teams ranked.
Ohio State (11-1) moved up to three spots to No. 2 after beating then-No. 6 Kentucky, which dropped 13 spots after losing to the Buckeyes and Utah.
Michigan (9-3), which went from unranked to No. 4 after beating Gonzaga (now No. 1) and North Carolina (now unranked) in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament before falling out of the Top 10 with losses at Illinois and then-No. 10 Oregon, is up three spots to No. 11.
Michigan State (9-3), which started the season No. 1 and was the first of five top-ranked teams to lose so far this season, is No. 14. Penn State (10-2), which is ranked for the first time in 24 seasons, moved up three spots to No. 20 and Iowa moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 25.
Maryland has its next three games at home. The Terps are off until playing Bryant (8-4) on Sunday and then resuming Big Ten play Jan. 4 against Indiana. Moving down to its current spot in the poll likely precludes the Jan. 7 game with Ohio State from being the first Top 10 match for Maryland since 2015-16.