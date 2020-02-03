Maryland men’s basketball move up six spots to No. 9 in AP poll

After a month of steady decline in the AP Top 25, the Maryland men’s basketball team continued its recent rise when the latest poll was announced Monday.
Winners of four straight games going into Tuesday’s home matchup with Rutgers, the Terps are at No. 9, moving up six spots as the five teams ahead of them last week all lost.
Maryland (17-4, 7-3 in Big Ten) is the highest ranked of the five Big Ten teams in this week’s Top 25.
Michigan State (16-6, 8-3) is at No. 16, Iowa (16-6, 7-4) is No. 17, Illinois (16-6, 8-3) is No. 20 and Penn State (16-5, 6-4) is No. 22.
The Terps can claim a share of first-place in the Big Ten with a win over the Scarlet Knights, who have never beaten Maryland in the seven games the teams have played since both joined the Big Ten in 2014-15. Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) dropped out of the Top 25 after losing to Michigan Saturday.
After starting the season at No. 7 and getting as high as No. 3 in early December, the Terps had dropped as far as No. 17 before reeling off back to back road wins at Northwestern and Indiana, as well as home wins over Purdue and then No. 18 Iowa.