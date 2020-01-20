xml:space="preserve">
Maryland men’s basketball remains No. 17 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Jan 20, 2020 4:46 PM

For only the second time in the past six weeks, the Maryland men’s basketball team didn’t move down in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Terps, who recovered from a down-to-the-wire 56-54 loss at Wisconsin on Tuesday with a nearly down-to-the-wire 57-50 win over Purdue on Saturday at Xfinity Center, remain at No. 17 in Monday’s poll.

Maryland (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) plays at Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) on Tuesday in Evanston, Illinois.

The Terps are the second highest of the five Big Ten teams ranked this week, behind only No. 11 Michigan State (14-4, 6-1).

Iowa (13-5, 4-3), which had been ranked earlier in the season, moved back into the Top 25 at No. 19, followed by Illinois (13-5, 5-2) at No. 21 and Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) at No. 24.

[More from sports] 2020 NFL mock draft (Version 3.0): Dolphins, Raiders and Colts trade up to land franchise quarterbacks

Ohio State (12-6, 2-5) and Michigan (11-6, 2-4), which, like the Terps, were once ranked among the top five teams in the country, are no longer ranked because of their respective slumps.

The Buckeyes have lost five of their past six, while the Wolverines, who were ranked No. 19 last week, have lost three of four.

No. 17 Maryland@Northwestern

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1

Latest Terps

Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM

