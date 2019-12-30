Despite breaking a two-game losing streak Sunday with an 84-70 win over Bryant, the Maryland men’s basketball team dropped two spots to No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press Top 10 released Monday.
It marks the fifth straight week that the Terps fell since being ranked as high as No. 3.
Maryland (11-2) wasn’t the only Big Ten team to drop. In fact, of the six teams ranked this week, Ohio State (11-2) fell from No. 2 to No. 5, Michigan (10-3) dropped a spot to No. 12 and Penn State (11-2) is now No. 21 after being ranked as high as No. 20 last week.
Michigan State (10-3) remained at No. 14 and Iowa (10-3) moved up two spots to No. 23.
Maryland resumes Big Ten play Saturday against Indiana, which was one of the teams receiving votes (5) but was well outside the Top 25. The Terps then host the Buckeyes on Jan. 7 before going on the road to play the Hawkeyes on Jan. 10 in Iowa City.