After a week in which its only game was its first loss of the season, the Maryland men’s basketball team dropped to its season-opening rank.
The Terps fell three spots to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll, released Monday, after suffering a 76-69 loss to Penn State, which entered the rankings at No. 23. Maryland is ranked second among Big Ten teams, with Ohio State falling from third to fifth after its first loss. Michigan and Michigan State are also ranked 14th and 15th, respectively.
Maryland appeared as high as third on a pair of ballots and as low as 12th on two others. Forty-seven of the 65 voters’ first-place votes went to new No. 1 Kansas.
The Terps wrap up 2019 with two nonconference games — Thursday at Seton Hall and Dec. 29 against Bryant — before resuming Big Ten play Jan. 4 against Indiana at the Xfinity Center.