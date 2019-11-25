The Maryland men’s basketball team will take on its most challenging week of the season to this point with a Top 5 ranking attached to its name.
The Terps were ranked fifth in the latest Associated Press poll, released Monday, sneaking past former ACC rival North Carolina to move up a spot in the rankings. The top four of Duke, Louisville, Michigan State and Kansas remained unchanged.
Maryland leaves College Park for the first time this week, participating in the Orlando Invitational with a game each Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The Terps open the tournament against Temple at 11 a.m. Thursday before facing either Texas A&M or Harvard. Maryland’s possible opponents Sunday are Southern Cal, Davidson, Fairfield and Marquette. Maryland beat Fairfield, 74-55, on Nov. 19.
The No. 5 Terps appeared as high as fourth on three of the 65 ballots, with a low vote of 12.