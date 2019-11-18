xml:space="preserve">
Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) dribbles up court against the Oakland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 80-50. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Maryland men’s basketball rose a spot in the latest Associated Press poll, moving up to No. 6.

The Terps’ only result since the previous poll was Saturday’s 80-50 victory over Oakland, in which Maryland trailed midway through the first half before doubling up the Grizzlies 68-34 over the game’s final 30:02. Coach Mark Turgeon’s team will try avoid another slow start when it faces Fairfield at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Xfinity Center.

Maryland’s one-spot rise was the result of former No. 1 Kentucky’s 67-64 home loss to Evansville. The Wildcats dropped to No. 9.

The only other Big Ten teams in the top 25 are No. 3 Michigan State and No. 10 Ohio State, which rose six spots from last week’s poll.

Maryland appeared as high as No. 4 on two ballots, with a low mark of No. 11 on six ballots.

