Maryland men’s basketball rose a spot in the latest Associated Press poll, moving up to No. 6.
The Terps’ only result since the previous poll was Saturday’s 80-50 victory over Oakland, in which Maryland trailed midway through the first half before doubling up the Grizzlies 68-34 over the game’s final 30:02. Coach Mark Turgeon’s team will try avoid another slow start when it faces Fairfield at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Xfinity Center.
Maryland’s one-spot rise was the result of former No. 1 Kentucky’s 67-64 home loss to Evansville. The Wildcats dropped to No. 9.
The only other Big Ten teams in the top 25 are No. 3 Michigan State and No. 10 Ohio State, which rose six spots from last week’s poll.
Maryland appeared as high as No. 4 on two ballots, with a low mark of No. 11 on six ballots.