The Maryland basketball team remained at No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll, released Monday.
The Terps have won their first two games, beating Holy Cross 95-71 and Rhode Island 73-55 last week. Although sixth-ranked Florida lost to Florida State on Sunday and dropped to No. 15, North Carolina hopped Maryland in the rankings, going from No. 9 to No. 6.
Other Big Ten teams in the Top 25 are Michigan State, which slid from No. 1 to No. 3 after losing to now-No. 1 Kentucky, and Ohio State, which moved up two spots to No. 16.
Maryland continues its nonconference slate at noon Saturday against Oakland at the Xfinity Center.