The Maryland men’s basketball team will go into the 2019-20 season ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll released Monday.
It is the second-highest preseason ranking for the Terps since coach Mark Turgeon took over in 2011. The 2015-16 team was ranked No. 3.
Coming off a 23-11 season (13-7 in the Big Ten) that ended with a last-second, 69-67, loss to LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Maryland returns seven of its top eight players from last year’s team, including four starters.
Only center Bruno Fernando, who left after his sophomore year and was drafted in the second round (No. 34 overall) by the Philadelphia 76ers and traded to the Atlanta Hawks, is gone from last year’s starting lineup.
The Terps are expected to be led by senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., the team’s leading scorer the past two seasons, as well as sophomore forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph). Both players were selected among the Big Ten’s top 10 players in a preseason poll.
Maryland was picked to finish second in the Big Ten behind Michigan State, a Final Four team a year ago that is ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll. The Terps have reached the Sweet 16 only twice since 2003 and only once — in 2015-16 — under Turgeon.
Maryland has an exhibition game against Fayetteville State (N.C.) on Nov. 1 before opening the season Nov. 5 against Holy Cross at Xfinity Center.