Maryland men's basketball team picked No. 24 in AP poll ahead of match-up with No. 4 Virginia

Despite not playing in any high-profile tournaments or against nationally ranked opponents so far this season, Maryland’s impressive win Friday over Marshall must have resonated with some of the voters in the Associated Press Top 25 media poll.

The Terps were picked 24th on Monday, their first national ranking since the 2016-17 season. Coming off a 104-67 victory over Marshall on Friday, Maryland (6-0) faces No. 4 Virginia on Wednesday night at Xfinity Center.

The win over the Thundering Herd represented the most points scored by Maryland in coach Mark Turgeon’s eight years, coming against a team that had upset Wichita State as a No. 13 seed in last season’s NCAA tournament.

Two years ago, the Terps were No. 25 in the preseason poll but immediately dropped out without having played any games. They climbed to as high as No. 16 after a school-best 20-2 start and remained there until dropping from No. 24 amid a late-season slump.

Maryland is one of seven Big Ten teams picked this week, the most of any conference. Michigan is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 7, followed by Michigan State at No. 9, Iowa at No. 14, Ohio State at No. 16, Purdue at No. 19 and Wisconsin at No. 22.

After its game against the Cavaliers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Maryland opens Big Ten play Saturday at home against Penn State. Maryland plays its first game against a currently ranked Big Ten opponent Dec. 6 against the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Ind.

