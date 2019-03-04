With two straight losses, Maryland men's basketball drops back down to No. 24

With two straight losses heading into the final week of the regular season, the Maryland men’s basketball team moved down seven spots to No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.

It’s the same place where the Terps had been before moving up seven spots last week, then losing at Penn State by 17 points Wednesday and to then-No. 9 Michigan, 69-62, Sunday at Xfinity Center.

The Wolverines are the highest-ranked Big Ten team, moving up two spots to No. 7. Michigan State, which started the week beating the Wolverines in Ann Arbor before getting upset at Indiana Saturday, moved down to No. 9.

Purdue, which appears to be headed to its second Big Ten regular season title in the past three years, is No. 11 and Wisconsin is No. 21.

Iowa, which started last week at No. 21 before losing at Ohio State and at home to Rutgers and then saw its coach, Fran McCaffery, given a two-game suspension after the first loss, dropped out of this week’s Top 25.

Maryland ends its regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Minnesota.

CAPTION Maryland coach Mark Turgeon addresses the media after his No. 17 Terps lost to No. 9Michigan 69-62 Sunday at Xfinity Center. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland coach Mark Turgeon addresses the media after his No. 17 Terps lost to No. 9Michigan 69-62 Sunday at Xfinity Center. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland men's basketball head coach Mark Turgeon on the team's loss to Penn State University. (Don Markus / Baltimore Sun video) Maryland men's basketball head coach Mark Turgeon on the team's loss to Penn State University. (Don Markus / Baltimore Sun video)

