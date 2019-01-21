Maryland men go up six spots to No. 13 in AP Top 25

The Maryland men’s basketball team moved up six spots, to No. 13, in the latest Associated Press Top 25 media poll released Monday.

The Terps, who have won seven straight games, play No. 6 Michigan State Monday night in East Lansing, where Mark Turgeon’s team lost by 30 points last season. It remains the largest margin of defeat since Maryland joined the Big Ten five seasons ago.

Only the Spartans, who received two first-place votes, and No. 5 Michigan, which dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing Saturday at Wisconsin, are ranked ahead of the Terps among Big Ten teams.

Iowa is the only other Big Ten team ranked, at No. 19.

At 7-0, Michigan State remains the lone unbeaten team in Big Ten play this season. A victory by the Terps, who come in as 9 1/2-point underdogs, would give them sole possession of first place over the Spartans and Wolverines, who are also 7-1.

