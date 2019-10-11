Maryland senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. is currently sidelined with a concussion, but is expected back early next a week, a team spokesman confirmed to The Baltimore Sun.
Cowan, who along with sophomore forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) was recently selected among the top 10 returning players in the Big Ten, is currently in concussion protocol, the spokesman said.
Cowan did not attend Wednesday’s Midnight Mile event with students in College Park. The spokesman said Cowan sustained the concussion at practice this week.
Because of the return of seven of their top eight players from last season, the Terps are expected to be ranked in the top 10 in preseason polls and have been mentioned as a possible Final Four team.
ESPN.com recently listed Maryland as a No. 2 seed in its latest NCAA tournament bracketology.
Cowan, who put his name into last spring’s NBA draft but did not draw much interest, is considered one of the top returning players in the Big Ten and one of the top returning point guards in the country.
Last season, the 6-foot, 180-pound guard averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in helping to lead the Terps to a 23-11 record and the second round of the NCAA tournament.