Maryland’s Cowan named Big Ten Player of the Week

Don Markus
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 03, 2020 3:24 PM
Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) goes to the basket for a layup during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
For the second time this season, Maryland senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. was named the Big Ten Player of the Week Monday.

Cowan scored a career-high 31 points, to go along with six assists and six rebounds, in his team’s 82-72 home win over then No. 15 Iowa.

Earlier this season, Cowan was named the Big Ten’s Player of the Week and the National Player of the Week after leading the Terps to the Orlando Invitational championship.

Coming on the heels of sophomore forward Jalen Smith being named Big Ten Player of the Week last week, it marks the first time since D.J. Strawberry was named ACC Player of the Week in consecutive weeks in 2007 that Maryland players earned the honor in back-to-back weeks.

