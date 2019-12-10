“He’s just so poised,” junior guard Darryl Morsell said Monday. “He’s just like team-first. He knows the importance of winning. It’s his last go-around. He’s trying to leave a legacy. His poise is just crazy, from when I came in to now. There’s been a couple of games when he went into the second half scoreless. Before, Anthony would have been everywhere — lost, people would have had to pick him up. You don’t get say nothing to him now. He knows when to go searching for his [shots] and when to create plays [for others]. His poise and maturity is something we need.”