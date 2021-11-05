Top-25 Indiana guard Amiyah Reynolds commits to Maryland women’s basketball, joining sister

Amiyah Reynolds, one of the top point guard recruits in the Class of 2023, committed to the Maryland women’s basketball team Friday, joining her older sister, who pledged to the Terps last year.
Amiyah Reynolds, who’s ESPN’s No. 21 overall junior prospect, will reunite with Mila Reynolds, ESPN’s No. 60 overall senior prospect, in College Park. The Indiana star’s announcement comes almost three weeks after Illinois wing Emily Fisher became the first recruit in coach Brenda Frese’s 2023 class.
“100% of the glory goes to God, so thankful for every huge opportunity He has provided me with and every single small blessing along the way,” Amiyah Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “Excited to be a Terp!”
The 6-foot Amiyah averaged 9.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 3.8 steals per game last season for South Bend Washington. She picked Maryland over Purdue, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina State and Arkansas.
“It ended up being an obvious choice,” Reynolds told the South Bend Tribune. “There are so many factors that went into it, and Mila being there, already committed there, she was already an added factor that was sort of pushing me there even more, getting to play with her for an extra three years.”
The Terps have also already offered Kira Reynolds, a 6-3 freshman forward on the South Bend Washington team that’s considered the favorite to win a state title this season.
“We will definitely be throwing in a couple of hints here and there, because of course we want to play with her,” Amiyah told the South Bend Tribune. “She is going to be super talented, super special, and why wouldn’t you want to bring the gang back together?”