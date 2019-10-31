“Last week he was just much more assertive,” the executive said. "Maybe it’s not confidence, but with the weight and strength it allows him to do it at a higher level — driving the ball and trying to finish, he can take a hit, he’s got a little mid-range game. He can dribble, he’s good with the ball. He’s a capable and willing passer, some guys are capable and don’t. Some guys can’t. He’s got some of both. He likes to handle the ball and make a play, which is refreshing.”