Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon had a simple message to freshman Aaron Wiggins after last season ended.
“I said, ‘Aaron, if you played like you did as a freshman as a sophomore, we’re not going to get any better,' ” Turgeon recalled after Sunday’s open workout at Xfinity Center. “So it’s been a mindset from the first time we met since the season ended that he was going to be a big part of our offense this year.”
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing, who played for former Maryland point guard Keith Gatlin at Wesleyan Christian School in High Point, North Carolina, had a solid, if a bit streaky, freshman year. Initially plugged into the starting lineup, Wiggins quickly told Turgeon he was more comfortable coming off the bench.
Wiggins wound up averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 23.5 minutes a game, overcoming a slow start with his outside shooting to hit a team-high 41.3% of his 3-pointers and 38.5% from the field. His career-high of 15 points came in road losses at Michigan State and Michigan.
Going into Friday’s exhibition game against Fayetteville State — followed by Tuesday’s season opener against Holy Cross — Wiggins is expected to play a much larger role for the Terps, who enter the season ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.
Not only will Wiggins likely start, a player Gatlin once called “the best shooter I’ve coached” could evolve into one of Maryland’s leading scorers and top all-around performers because of the improvements he made over the spring, summer and early fall.
“He’s gotten better defensively, he’s gotten better rebounding, his communication’s great,” Turgeon said. “He’s improved as much as anybody on our team. … I think everybody on our team knows it. And he’s much more confident.”
Wiggins said he is not alone in that regard.
“It’s definitely the case right now, I think with all the sophomores, we’re a little bit more confident and more comfortable in the atmosphere and in the style of play we play,” Wiggins said Sunday. “I definitely feel more confident.
“Coming into this year, all of us have different roles as sophomores, we’re not the new guys, we’re not like ‘deer in headlights’ trying to learn new things. We’re more comfortable, more calm, the game’s slowed down a little bit. We have to help the freshmen.”
Wiggins, who has been projected on some NBA mock drafts, along with fellow sophomore forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph), as a possible first-round pick next June, appears to be in much better shape than he was as a freshman, adding about 20 pounds to his once lanky frame.
In fact, he might be at the top of the list in that regard among a five-player sophomore class that individually and collectively seems to have improved significantly since last season, when they played a big part in the Terps finishing 23-11 overall (13-7 in the Big Ten) and returning to the NCAA tournament after a year’s absence.
“Right now, Aaron’s in better shape than everybody because he worked harder in the summer than everybody,” Turgeon said. “Him and Anthony [Cowan Jr.] are probably in the best shape on our team, and it showed [at Sunday’s open workout]."
Turgeon said that Wiggins typically worked out four times a day during the summer, starting on his ball-handling in the morning, practicing with the team in the afternoon, putting in his time in the weight room after practice and taking extra shots at night.
Asked what motivated him to ramp up his offseason workout schedule, Wiggins said: “Just wanted to get better. With the way we ended last season and [I] wanted to be a big part of the team and have a really positive impact. Just wanted to work hard and get better as an individual.
“I knew it would transfer to the court and the team would be a little better. I have a passion for this game and I love to play. Definitely I feel a lot different physically. I know with Kyle [Tarp, director of basketball performance], he’s worked on my body. I can tell the difference on the court from last year.”
Others can too.
“Last year, I thought he was a one-dimensional player, just kind of a catch-and-shoot guy, which is fine,” an NBA team executive who saw the Terps practice last week said Monday. “He was young, he was a freshman and Cowan and [center Bruno] Fernando and some of the other guys had more prominent roles. Last year, I thought he just hung out on the perimeter, he was just content just being out there.”
The team executive, who asked to remain anonymous and was part of a group of NBA scouts who attended a Maryland practice last week, said he saw a completely different player.
“Last week he was just much more assertive,” the executive said. "Maybe it’s not confidence, but with the weight and strength it allows him to do it at a higher level — driving the ball and trying to finish, he can take a hit, he’s got a little mid-range game. He can dribble, he’s good with the ball. He’s a capable and willing passer, some guys are capable and don’t. Some guys can’t. He’s got some of both. He likes to handle the ball and make a play, which is refreshing.”
Turgeon has seen a change in Wiggins as well.
“He came here and he was a really good one-on-one player, he kind of lost that [last season],” Turgeon said. “We had a plan for him starting in April and he stuck to it and he got more confident. Now it’s carried over to five-on-five and now we’re running more stuff [for Wiggins]."
Part of the improvement has also come from the way Wiggins has approached the game. As a freshman, he often deferred to others, most notably trying to get the ball inside to Fernando or back out to Cowan to run the offense.
“Last year we played through Bruno, and we’re going to play through ‘Stix’ [Smith’s nickname] a lot, we’re going to play through Anthony a lot, we’re going to play through Aaron a lot, and we’re going to play through Eric Ayala a lot," Turgeon said. "Those are the guys that we can count on that have proven they can do it.”