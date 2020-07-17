Maryland men’s basketball adds three walk-ons, including son of UMBC coach Ryan Odom

A resident of Annapolis, Odom is an incoming freshman who most recently spent his senior season at Archbishop Spalding. Before Spalding, he attended Oak Hill Academy. He is the son of UMBC men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom, who led the Retrievers to an upset win over Virginia in the 2018 NCAA tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed has defeated a No. 1 seed in the men’s tournament.