Maryland men’s basketball adds three walk-ons, including son of UMBC coach Ryan Odom

The Maryland men’s basketball team on Friday announced the addition of preferred walk-ons Jade Brahmbhatt, Aidan McCool and Connor Odom to the program.
A resident of Annapolis, Odom is an incoming freshman who most recently spent his senior season at Archbishop Spalding. Before Spalding, he attended Oak Hill Academy. He is the son of UMBC men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom, who led the Retrievers to an upset win over Virginia in the 2018 NCAA tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed has defeated a No. 1 seed in the men’s tournament.
Brahmbhatt is a rising junior transferring from Pacific University, where he spent the past two seasons. A native of Olney, Brahmbhatt attended Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, where he helped lead the Barons to a 23-6 record as a senior.
McCool is an incoming freshman from Charleston, South Carolina, who attended Bishop England High School. As a senior, McCool helped lead the Bishops to the regional championship and a 26-3 overall record while also becoming a member of the school’s 1000-point club.
The program also announced the jersey numbers of each of its incoming players this week: Marcus Dockery (0), Aquan Smart (23), Jairus Hamilton (25), Galin Smith (30), Connor Odom (14), Aidan McCool (20) and Jade Brahmbhatt (22).