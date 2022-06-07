Maryland baseball’s record-breaking season ends with 11-8 loss to UConn in NCAA Tournament regional elimination game

Members of Maryland Terrapins Baseball Team stand in the dug out during the elimination game in an NCAA Tournament regional in College Park. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

What more could Maryland baseball have given?

The Terps had already staved off elimination not once but twice on Sunday of the NCAA Tournament regional in College Park, erasing a three-run deficit against Wake Forest before beating UConn in a matchup that required them to use seven pitchers and junior third baseman Nick Lorusso to hit a walk-off single in extra innings.

And with less than 24 hours after unimaginably saving their record-breaking season, the Terps returned to Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium on Monday with their bodies taxed from playing four games in three days.

But Terps fifth-year coach Rob Vaughn understands postseason baseball is a daunting task that requires players to exceed their limitations. With a spot in the super regionals hanging in the balance against the Huskies, Vaughn asked his team to put together one last fight.

Trailing 9-1 after four innings, Maryland did the unthinkable yet again. The Terps outscored the Huskies 7-1, cutting the deficit to 10-8 in the eighth. However, a controversial call in that inning seemed to be the breaking point and final act for the Terps, who ultimately ran out of pitchers in an 11-8 loss to the Huskies.

Maryland ends its record-breaking season with a 48-14 record.

The Terps’ regional finale was an emotional thrill ride that could be described perfectly in the eighth inning.

After Maryland sophomore second baseman Kevin Keister doubled home junior left fielder Bobby Zmarlak, making it a two-run deficit, fifth-year outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne was in position to either tie the game or take the lead with one out. Alleyne, the Big Ten Conference’s Player of the Year, hit a grounder down the first base line, sending Keister home. As Alleyne was speeding toward first base, he ran into UConn first baseman Ben Huber after touching the bag safely.

After the first base umpire originally called him safe, home plate umpire Jeff Head overruled him and called Alleyne out. They reviewed the play and upheld the call — out for running outside the baseline — and Keister was sent back to third base. When Lorusso grounded out to end the frame, boos from the Terps faithful tuned out the joyous screams from UConn players as they escaped a jam.

Maryland players huddle on the mound during the first inning of Monday's NCAA Tournament regional elimination game against UConn in College Park. The Terps trailed 9-1 after four innings but rallied and cut the deficit to two before ultimately falling to the Huskies, 11-8, to end their season. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Monday was not an ideal scenario for Maryland. After using essentially their entire bullpen to get to the winner-take-all game, it was evident in the open innings that the Terps’ pitchers had little left in the gas tank. Maryland used three pitchers in the first three innings, allowing seven runs on three hits and two hit batters.

Terps freshman pitcher Andrew Johnson, who pitched the 11th inning on Sunday, managed to get the first two outs in the first before walking three straight hitters to load the bases. When Robinson walked UConn designated hitter Korey Morton and then hit center fielder T.C. Simmons with a pitch, Maryland’s leadoff homer by catcher Luke Shliger was already not enough as the Terps trailed, 2-1. Then came the big blow, as senior Sean Heine relieved Robinson and immediately gave up a grand slam to Huskies catcher Matt Donlan, whose blast extended their lead to 6-1.

Maryland would go on to use nine pitchers, including Lorusso, in the loss.

Advertisement

The damage continued in the fourth when Huskies second baseman David Smith homered and shortstop Bryan Padilla hit an RBI double for an eight-run advantage.

However, Maryland proved it still had some fight left. After going scoreless for three straight innings, following Shliger’s first-inning homer, the bats showed some life in the fifth. Maryland scored four runs on four hits. When Terps junior right fielder Troy Schreffler Jr. drove home Lorusso with an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 9-5, the stadium was electric as a glimmer of hope was restored.

Even when the Huskies added another run, the Terps continued to show why they are one of the nation’s best offensive teams. Alleyne smashed a two-run homer, setting the program’s single-season record (24) while cutting the deficit to 10-7.

After the controversial call in the eighth, UConn padded its lead with another run in the bottom of the frame. The Terps went down in order in the ninth.