Maryland pitcher Ryan Ramsey throws 20th nine-inning perfect game in Division I history in 13-0 win over Northwestern

While 42-year-old Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill retired the first 12 Orioles on Friday night in four perfect innings in Baltimore, another pitcher in Maryland took it a step further. A lot further.

Terps junior left-hander Ramsey threw a perfect game in a 13-0 victory over Northwestern in College Park, the first for a Maryland pitcher in more than 60 years and only the 34th in NCAA Division I history. Fittingly, Terps pitcher Dick Reitz was the first to do it on April 10, 1959, against Johns Hopkins. Ramsey’s is only the 20th nine-inning individual perfect game in Division I history and the first since Duke’s Bryce Jarvis threw one against Cornell on Feb. 21, 2020.

There have only been 23 perfect games in Major League Baseball history.

The final out.



Ryan Ramsey, you sir are perfect. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/9MUc8ZhCZK — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 30, 2022

Ramsey was lights out Friday night, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out 10 on 118 pitches. After getting the final batter to ground out to third, his teammates flooded from the dugout and mobbed the New Jersey native on the mound.

According to The Diamondback, Maryland’s student newspaper, the 6-foot, 195-pound left-hander replaced Nick Dean as the usual Friday starting pitcher. He matched up against Northwestern’s Sean Sullivan, who was pummeled as the Terps took a 9-0 lead into the fourth inning.

Ramsey was a second-team All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2021, appearing in 16 games with one start and leading the team in ERA (1.67) over 37 2/3 innings. Entering Friday, he had a 2.77 ERA through 10 starts with 59 strikeouts and 43 hits allowed in 61 2/3 innings. He had a 13-strikeout performance in a win over Cornell and 11 against Siena six days later in mid-March. In Ramsey’s last start, at Illinois on Saturday, he allowed six hits and three earned runs in six innings to earn the win for the No. 23 Terps.

The win improves Maryland’s record to 34-8. They are now 18-1 at home and 10-3 in conference play.

Maryland pitcher Ryan Ramsey poses in front of the scoreboard on Shipley Field at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium after throwing the 34th NCAA Division I perfect game in a 13-0 win over Northwestern Friday night in College Park. (Joe Noyes/Maryland Athletics/Joe Noyes/Maryland Athletics)

Ryan Ramsey perfect game for @TerpsBaseball! Gonna be a bad night to be a beer at RJ Bentleys in College Park



pic.twitter.com/iwlC6oceLQ — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) April 30, 2022

PERFECTION!!



Ryan Ramsey’s perfect game is the 34th in NCAA history!! pic.twitter.com/sIuNP9sI0X — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) April 30, 2022

HISTORY! @TerpsBaseball's Ryan Ramsey just pitched the 34th NCAA Division I PERFECT GAME and 20th of 9 innings ever!!



It's the first for a Terp since Dick Reitz pitched the first ever Perfect Game in NCAA Division I History! @KendallRogers@d1baseball



Here's the list pic.twitter.com/7mMDYMQWCg — Jason Yellin (@JasonYellin) April 30, 2022