Maryland baseball coach Rob Vaughn signs contract extension through 2027 after Terps set school wins record this year

Baseball coach Rob Vaughn signed a contract extension through 2027, the University of Maryland announced Monday.

According to records obtained by The Baltimore Sun, Vaughn’s extension features an annual base salary of $300,000 per year. Vaughn will also receive $150,000 per year of supplemental income and be eligible for as much as $295,000 per year in competitive bonuses.

Vaughn led the Terps to their best season in program history this year. Maryland (48-14) set the school record for most wins in a single season while winning the Big Ten Conference regular-season championship, the school’s first conference title in 51 years. The Terps also set school marks for home runs (137), runs scored (572), hits (683), doubles (143), RBIs (534) and slugging percentage (.564).

Maryland’s success on the diamond enabled it to host the school’s first NCAA Tournament regional, where the Terps’ season ended at the hands of UConn.

University of Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn leaves Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium on Thursday morning after practice. The Terps are playing at home in the NCAA Regional tournament on Friday. June 2, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

In a statement provided by the school, Vaughn said Maryland is where he wants to be.

“I am grateful to our coaching staff as they have played a key role in building this program to a championship-caliber level,” he said. “It is an absolute honor to coach these young men and help them achieve their dreams. This past season was one we all will never forget and I look forward to helping to create more memories here at Maryland.”

Vaughn, the 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year, has spent five seasons as the Terps’ head coach, compiling a 141-96 record while making back-to-back NCAA regional appearances.

Before becoming head coach in 2018, Vaughn spent five years on Maryland’s staff, serving as an assistant coach in 2013-2014, assistant head coach in 2015-2016 and associate head coach in 2017. During that time, the Terps won two NCAA regionals (2014 and 2015), setting then-school records for wins in those respective seasons with 40 and 42.

“Coach Vaughn has built an incredible culture of winning, on and off the field with Maryland baseball and we are thrilled to reward him with this well-deserved contract extension,” Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said. “Rob and his staff have built Maryland into a national program, one that has received unprecedented recognition and honors this past season. We couldn’t be happier that Rob and his family have made Maryland their home and will be staying in College Park for years to come.”