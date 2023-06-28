Former Maryland baseball coach Rob Vaughn set to make $900K annually at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — New Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn is set to make at least $900,000 annually under his five-year deal.

The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved the new deal for Vaughn on Tuesday, along with contracts for other coaches and administrators.

Vaughn’s deal includes an array of bonuses, including one month’s pay ($82,500) for winning or sharing a Southeastern Conference regular-season title and two months pay ($163,000) for winning a national championship.

Vaughn replaced Brad Bohannon, who was fired in May after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.”

Former Maryland baseball coach Rob Vaughn, pictured discussing signals June 2, 2022, is set to make at least $900,000 annually under his five-year deal with Alabama. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

It’s a big increase from Bohannon’s deal, which would have paid him $525,000.

“As I looked at ‘why Alabama?’ you have the easy stuff,” Vaughn said at his introductory news conference Tuesday. “You have the SEC and obviously this is the most competitive brand of baseball there is. As a young kid, you always aspire to play there and as a young coach, you always aspire to coach in and to have the opportunity to stand here to be a part of this and to get to coach these young people moving forward. That is something that we are so excited about. We understand what comes with that. There is pressure and a lot of expectations, especially based on what the 2023 team just did, but that’s what we want. That’s what we’re built for.”

Vaughn, a Texas native and Kansas State graduate, spent the past six seasons as head coach at Maryland, where he was the Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2023. He received $450,000 annually from Maryland, helping lead the Terps to a 183-117 record, including an 84-54 mark in Big Ten play. He was part of the staff for the three winningest seasons in Maryland history, including the only 40-win seasons for the Terps in 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023.

Matt Swope, a 2003 graduate who had been an assistant in College Park for the past 11 years and Vaughn’s associate head coach for the past two seasons, was named the Terps’ new coach.

Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.