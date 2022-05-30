Maryland baseball will host first NCAA Tournament regional in program history; bracket unveiled Monday

The Maryland baseball team will host the program’s first regional in College Park next weekend, the NCAA Tournament’s selection committee announced Sunday.

The Terps, who’ve won a program-record 45 games and claimed the Big Ten Conference regular-season title earlier this month, were one of 16 teams to receive a host bid. The tournament’s 64-team bracket will be unveiled at noon Monday.

Sunday’s announcement capped a monthlong effort from Maryland officials to make College Park’s Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium a viable host site. Temporary bleachers beyond the left-center-field fence have been added, boosting the venue’s seating capacity to about 3,000, and other improvements to the ballpark’s lighting and facilities are planned.

As host, Maryland will be the top seed in the four-team regional, a double-elimination bracket that starts Friday and runs through at least Sunday. Eleven of the 16 host teams in last year’s NCAA Tournament won their regional. If the Terps receive a top-eight national seed — the team entered Sunday ranked No. 9 in the rating percentage index, an important tournament criterion — a regional win would secure hosting duties in the super-regional round.

Maryland is making its second straight tournament appearance under coach Rob Vaughn and fifth in the past eight tournaments overall. The Terps went 1-2 in this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament, eliminated after losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show

Monday, noon

TV: ESPN

Regionals: Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6

Super Regionals: Friday, June 10 through Monday, June 13

First day of College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska: Friday, June 17

CWS Finals: Start Saturday, June 25 (best of 3)