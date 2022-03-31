Maryland baseball looking to take the next step under coach Rob Vaughn: ‘I wouldn’t put a cap on this team’

There was a time when Max Costes’ older brother urged him not to follow the family trail, not to play baseball for Maryland.

Marty Costes loved his time in College Park, where he helped lead the Terps to an NCAA regional appearance and played well enough to be drafted by the Houston Astros. But he did not want Max, a 2018 Gilman graduate, to feel boxed in by anyone else’s legacy. “You’re your own person; write your own story,” he told him.

In the end, that’s exactly what Max did. He could have gone to Princeton but decided the Ivy League experience would mirror his high school years too closely. As much as the Baltimore native wanted to slug home runs, he also wanted to become a psychologist who’d feel comfortable talking to any kind of person. Where better than a sprawling public university on the outskirts of the nation’s capital?

Four years later, Costes is the leading power hitter for a Maryland team that moved to 20-5 with a 3-1 win over George Mason on Wednesday afternoon. He’s also an emblem of what coach Rob Vaughn is trying to build in College Park — a baseball program that will contend for the College World Series but will also celebrate the individualism of students who see themselves as more than athletes.

Vaughn, the youngest head coach in Division I when he took the job in 2017 and still just 34, foresaw the potential for postseason fireworks from these Terps. But he’s reluctant to speak of his players as cogs in an accelerating machine.

“You have stark reminders that these are still kids,” he said. “They’re 18 to 22, and they’re juggling school and all the normal things that kids deal with. It’s easy to look at them and say, ‘They do this and that equates to this many wins.’ But man, they’re young, and they’re still growing and learning.”

Maryland's Max Costes runs the bases during a game Feb. 26 against Campbell in Buies Creek, North Carolina. Costes, a Gilman graduate, is the leading power hitter for a Maryland team that moved to 20-5 with a 3-1 win over George Mason on Wednesday afternoon. (Ben McKeown/AP)

Though Maryland baseball has produced several handfuls of pros, the Terps went 43 years without making the NCAA Tournament until Vaughn’s predecessor and former boss, John Szefc, led them to a Super Regional appearance in 2014. With Vaughn, a former minor league catcher in the Chicago White Sox organization, coaching his hitters, Szefc guided Maryland to two more tournament appearances before departing for Virginia Tech in 2017.

The university promoted from within, charging Vaughn with keeping the momentum going. The Terps dipped to 24-30 in his first season but added five wins in his second and made the NCAA Tournament last year, losing to East Carolina in a regional elimination game. They’re on track for another berth as they prepare for the start of Big Ten Conference play this weekend against Penn State.

“I think they’ve been on the map since they went to back-to-back Super Regionals … where I think it was fair to say they were really not on the map before that,” said Aaron Fitt, who covers the national college baseball scene for D1baseball.com. “They were a bottom-feeder program in the ACC. But the Big Ten is a really good fit for them as a baseball conference, with a lot of programs that face similar challenges and have similar resources. They’ve done a really good job building their identity as a blue-collar program. Coach Vaughn has done a really nice job building that continuity.”

Players said they had faith in Vaughn from the jump. Not so long ago, he walked in their shoes, and he’ll still jump in to take a few hacks in batting practice to remind himself how difficult the game can be. He empowers team leaders to police the culture around the program, allows the players to blare hip-hop, country and era-spanning pop during practice and discusses recent book selections with eager readers such as Costes.

“I mean, Rob’s the most straight-up person ever, but he’s loving in what he does,” Costes said. “I can’t give him enough credit for helping me develop all facets of myself.”

“He’s definitely a player’s coach; there’s never really tightness with this team,” said Sean Heine, a senior relief pitcher from New Jersey. “He does a great job letting the players run the team for the most part and then stepping in when he needs to.”

“I think we’ve just gotten the culture right over the last five years,” said Chris “Bubba” Alleyne, a fifth-year center fielder from Philadelphia who ranks second on the team in OPS behind Costes. “We’ve seen so much growth from him and from us as players.”

Maryland baseball coach Rob Vaughn, pictured in 2019, is seeking to build a program that will contend for the College World Series but will also celebrate the individualism of students who see themselves as more than athletes. (Nati Harnik / AP)

Programs from the South and West have traditionally dominated college baseball. No Big Ten team is currently ranked in the Top 25, and frosty weather is a perpetual impediment to recruiting. Vaughn grinned when asked about this reality as his team warmed up in near-freezing temperatures on a recent, late-March afternoon.

“We’re honest with that with kids,” he said. “If you want to go play in the sunshine and be comfortable all day, don’t come. But we get some toughness from it.”

Fitt said Maryland also needs an upgrade from 64-year-old Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium if it hopes to reach the upper echelon of college baseball and to keep Vaughn, widely regarded as a rising star, from being poached by a better-funded program. “They need to recognize that they have a really good baseball program, and they should have a better facility,” he said. “It’s not even close to being adequate.”

For now, the Terps have done just fine with a roster dominated by players from the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, making the NCAA Tournament four times in their last seven complete seasons (COVID-19 wiped out 2020). Beyond winning games, they have watched recent alumni such as LaMonte Wade Jr. and Brandon Lowe thrive in the major leagues. Wade, an outfielder and first baseman for the San Francisco Giants, came back to train in College Park last offseason.

Players and coaches feel they have built something sustainable. “We’ve made ourselves known nationally,” Alleyne said. “And that’s going to be the standard going forward.”

The Terps have three established starters in Ryan Ramsey, Jason Savacool, above, and Nick Dean. (Ben McKeown/AP)

Vaughn joked that he could not have found Maryland on a map before Szefc implored him to jump in his pickup truck and move from Kansas in 2013. But his program is now firmly on the map for top prospects from surrounding regions.

“For so many years, Maryland was supposed to lose to North Carolina or Maryland was supposed to lose to Virginia,” Vaughn said. “That’s what always happened. It took us a little bit, but once we got over that hump in 2014 and 2015, I think this whole team started to believe we’re not just a postseason-caliber team, but we could win in the postseason. Once you see that, it mentally allows your group to believe they can make that next step.”

Could the ultimate step, a trip to Omaha for the College World Series, be in the cards?

In a college landscape starved for high-end starting pitching, Fitt sees Maryland as a clear favorite in the Big Ten and a candidate for a deep NCAA run because the Terps have three established starters in Ryan Ramsey, Jason Savacool and Nick Dean.

“That’s a huge advantage,” he said. “But it’s also a balanced club. The fact that they’ve played a very aggressive schedule and handled it well has to be encouraging.”

“I wouldn’t put a cap on this team,” Heine said. “Anything is possible. We’re built for the postseason.”

Costes agreed. After the pandemic cut short his 2020 season and a wrist injury sapped his power last year, he feels all the way back, combining the eye of a seasoned hitter with enough pop to launch home runs to all fields. Put him together with Alleyne, 2021 freshman All-American Matt Shaw and a crew of other experienced hitters and he sees no reason to dampen expectations.

“We can go as far as we want to, or we can come up as short as we want to,” he said.

