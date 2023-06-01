Maryland baseball faces perilous NCAA draw, armed with powerful bats and a belief that the program’s time has come

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Their path is more perilous than it was 12 months ago.

The Terps will have to travel this time, away from their home at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium in College Park to turf owned by Wake Forest, the No. 1 team in all of college baseball. Maryland will likely have to defeat the Demon Deacons, 47-10 and armed with the best pitching staff in the country, at least once to advance past the opening regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

But they have coveted this, ever since their comeback against Connecticut fell three runs short in NCAA Tournament Regional play last June, bringing an abrupt end to one of the most successful seasons in program history.

The Terps bashed their way through this 2023 season, finishing second in the nation in home runs and fifth in runs per game on their way to Big Ten regular season and tournament championships. They’re not ready to stop swinging now.

Would they have liked to host a regional for the second straight year after winning the Big Ten Tournament for the first time? Certainly. Their cozy home stadium suits their powerful offense.

“But this team’s kind of getting used to being good on the road,” coach Rob Vaughn said. “They’ve rung the bell every time they’ve been asked.”

Maryland pitcher David Falco lifts the trophy after the Terps beat Iowa on Sunday to win the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. (Joseph Cress/AP)

Maryland features two of the most productive power hitters in college baseball in shortstop Matt Shaw, projected to be a first-round pick in next month’s MLB draft, and third baseman Nick Lorusso, who leads the team in slugging percentage and RBIs. But the fireworks don’t stop there. Six of the team’s nine regular starters reached double figures in home runs, and seven slugged higher than .500.

Lest they be portrayed as mere brutes, the Terps went 4-0 in the Big Ten Tournament while scoring a total of 13 runs. That after they finished 121st in the country with a 5.68 ERA this season.

“I was really proud of our arms,” Vaughn said of that string of tense, low-scoring games. “They’ve taken a little bit of flak this year. For them to come out when it really matters, when the season kind of hangs in the balance, and keep us in there and give us a chance, I’m really proud of the toughness.”

A few weeks earlier, he’d told the Terps they would have to win any way they could come the postseason: “I told them, I said, ‘Boys, you love each other. This group has spent a lot of time together. I don’t care if you’re hitting .390 or .190, I don’t care if you’re pitching at a 12.00 [ERA] or a 1.00 [ERA]; nothing matters going forward. Just find a way.’”

No one will remember gaudy offensive statistics in 20 years, Vaughn likes to say. It’s “all about the dog piles” a team shares after momentous victories.

Maryland's Kevin Keister, left, high-fives Luke Shliger after hitting a home run against Iowa during the Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska. (Joseph Cress/AP)

The Terps have earned a few of those, making three straight NCAA Tournaments and seizing their place atop the Big Ten under their sixth-year coach, who’s frequently listed as a hot candidate for vacant jobs in the Southeastern Conference and other baseball-mad conferences. But Vaughn and his players are thinking bigger this June. They aim to advance to the super-regional round of the tournament for the first time since 2015, and they’re not shy about saying a trip to the College World Series in Omaha — Maryland has never been — is their ultimate ambition.

They’ve said their win in the Big Ten Tournament could be the springboard.

“I think it’s a big momentum shift, especially when you win a big tournament like this, to keep playing our best baseball at the right time,” Lorusso said. “The pitching came alive, and the hitting came alive late, so I feel like as long as we can continue that … it’s going to be a show.”

At 41-19, the Terps have work to do to match last year’s win total of 48, but they’re perhaps a harder group, shaped by early-season disappointments, ill-timed injuries and that rugged road schedule.

Maryland will open tournament play against Northeastern, another pitching-rich opponent that defeated the Terps, 9-2, in May, at 1 p.m. Friday in Winston-Salem. The regional features a double-elimination format, so if Maryland loses its opener, it would have to win or go home Saturday.

Maryland coach Rob Vaughn, center, talks with players after a Big Ten Tournament game Saturday against Nebraska in Omaha. (Joseph Cress/AP)

College baseball fans will hope for at least one matchup between Maryland and Wake Forest before either goes home. The Terps’ offensive bone fides are established, but the Demon Deacons unleashed hell on opposing hitters all season, with a 2.82 ERA that led the nation by more than a half-run per game. They slugged nearly as well, with 6-foot-5 first baseman Nick Kurtz (. 379 batting average, 23 home runs) and 6-foot-4 third baseman Brock Wilken (. 351 batting average, 27 home runs) leading their bash brigade.

Maryland sent Wake Forest home with a 10-5 victory at last year’s regional in College Park, so the Terps would have reason to be confident entering a rematch.

Vaughn believes his team is ready to face the No. 1 seed in the tournament on its home field. That’s why he took the Terps to Ole Miss, ranked No. 4 in the country at the time, for a three-game series in February. It’s why he was proud to watch them defeat Nebraska twice in front of hostile Omaha crowds in the Big Ten Tournament.

“I’ve definitely found myself being more comfortable in situations like that,” said junior reliever David Falco Jr., who pitched eight scoreless innings in the Big Ten Tournament. “I think it’s been good for a lot of the guys.”

NCAA Tournament Regional

Maryland vs. Northeastern

At Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Friday, 1 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+