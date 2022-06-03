Whether it’s a pen or a bat in his hands, Maryland baseball’s Maxwell Costes is unafraid to be himself

University of Maryland baseball practice on Thursday morning at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium. The Terps are playing at home in the NCAA Regional tournament on Friday. June 2, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

COLLEGE PARK — The journals tell a story, the blank ink spilling out over half a decade. They remind Maxwell Costes of who he was — an overlooked baseball recruit from Gilman, a freshman-year sensation with suicidal thoughts — and who he is now — a mental-health advocate, a swing-for-the-fences first baseman awaiting Maryland’s historic NCAA Tournament appearance. They remind him to keep writing.

So every few days, the Terps’ warrior poet will finish his homework or his chores or whatever else might be keeping him up at night. He’ll find a quiet spot, somewhere he can be at peace with himself. He’ll turn on rain noises, open a notebook and reach into a pouch with his favorite pens in the world: the Pilot G2 Gel Fine Point (0.7 mm). He’ll set a timer on his phone. And for 50 minutes, Costes will write whatever comes to him, the good feelings and the bad, the majesty and mundanity of life and baseball sorting themselves out in between the lines.

From left, Maryland players Chris "Bubba" Alleyne, Maxwell Costes and Zach Martin walk off the field after practice Thursday at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium in College Park. The Terps are hosting an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time on Friday. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

“I notice that there are times where what I’m feeling is very consistent, and then there are times where what I’m feeling is very volatile, right?” the Baltimore native said in a recent interview. “And I’ve come to notice that the times that my feelings are consistent are the times that I feel the best. Like, whenever I notice that what I’m writing and what I’m thinking is very all over the place, I can say that those are the times where I feel like I’m struggling in sports or school is stressing me out or something. Or social life is stressing me out. Those are the times where it’s like, ‘OK, I need to sit down and center myself again.’”

The good days far outnumber the bad. Costes’ journal entries remind him how much he has to be grateful for. The Terps, the No. 15 seed in the 64-team bracket, are hosting a regional for the first time in program history. They enter Friday’s opener against Long Island University with a program record for wins (45) and the first conference title in five-plus decades. Costes, a senior, has a career-high-tying 15 home runs on a team that’s smashed 123, third most in the country.

“I’m literally a part of history,” he said. “What could be cooler than that?”

Thomas Booker, a close friend and teammate on Gilman’s football team who starred for Stanford before being drafted by the Houston Texans in April, jokingly calls Costes “Pen Griffey.” But it wasn’t until late in high school that Costes realized the might of the pen. He recalled daydreaming in class, trying to focus. He’d find his thoughts multiplying, sometimes exponentially, 20 minutes passing without his noticing.

Journaling helped impose order on Costes’ inner monologue. When he committed words to paper, they started to make sense. Sometimes they could even be beautiful. When another close friend at Gilman started a poetry club, Costes joined.

Maryland was the only program to offer a scholarship to Costes, a first-team All-Metro selection by The Baltimore Sun. In College Park, his potential was obvious. Costes was unique. A week into a freshman year that ended with Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year honors, coach Rob Vaughn pulled Costes aside.

“Dude, I don’t know what your career’s going to look like here,” Vaughn recalled telling him. “I’m not saying you’re not going to be a big leaguer. But I’m telling you, you’ll change the world one day, and it’s going to have nothing to do with baseball.”

His power at the plate, his faculty with words, his love for his teammates — they could not fix what was roiling inside, though. The summer after Costes’ freshman year, depression and anxiety chipped away at his mental health. He barely ate. He’d lie awake at night. He was suicidal.

Costes’ friends and words rescued him from the tailspin. He wrote about his depression in Maryland’s student newspaper. Over time, he learned that his stream-of-consciousness downloads, poured out in marathon writing sessions, told him the truth. They were therapy. They were guideposts, telling him what he needed to consult his psychologist about.

“He had a lot of passion, he had a lot of feelings, but it was very unharnessed,” Vaughn said. “He didn’t necessarily know what he was feeling. He was young and emotional about things and didn’t know. And it takes a lot of dedicated work for him to grow to where he’s at now.

“He’s definitely opened us all up to another kind of side of him, and another side of the world that we really haven’t seen,” center fielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne said. “Obviously, our team is very close. It’s more than just baseball for us. So just to get to know him and understand his struggles, it kind of helps us going through our own lives.”

Costes’ brother, Marty, who also starred at Maryland, once told him that a ballplayer’s life outside of baseball is reflected in how he plays the game. That stuck with Maxwell. He sees no dichotomy in how he approaches fastballs (violently, jumping on first-pitch offerings with a swing that Alleyne joked would injure lesser players) or his writing (routinely, forever seeking out his “raw feelings”). Whether a pen or a bat’s in his hand, Costes is unafraid of revealing his intentions.

Maxwell Costes fields a ball during practice on Thursday at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium in College Park. Costes, a senior, has a career-high-tying 15 home runs on a team that’s smashed 123, third most in the country. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

That honesty has endeared him to those inside Maryland’s program, as well as those just noticing it. Costes has shared poems with Terps coaches. He wrote a roast of the team before a Christmas party two years ago. He gets assistant coach Matt Swope to “sign off” on his journal before games, provided there’s a scouting report in there somewhere. When Vaughn told a recruit dealing with “some things that maybe Maxwell’s dealt with,” he urged him to reach out to Costes.

“He’s like, ‘Coach, I’ve already talked to him. I talk to him about twice a week,’” Vaughn said. “That just tells you the type of kid he is. So you can put baseball on the side. He’s got some special skills on the baseball side. But that guy’s leaving a lasting impact on this campus and on the world in the way he lives his life off of it.”

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Terps’ season in 2020, Costes started writing poetry for a collection. (Always in pencil, he noted with a laugh.) He’s written 75 poems, 20 of which he’ll set aside for this first publication — maybe a website, maybe a book, maybe a web comic.

The theme, he said, is “authenticity,” an admittedly unconventional subject for a poet. “I’m sitting in front of a tree right now,” he said. “I don’t write about trees, unfortunately. Sorry, man. I’m not good at it.”

Costes’ working title for the collection borrows its name from the first poem he ever wrote: “An Open Letter to the Universe,” a winking acknowledgment of all that the world has to offer. In another poem he shared on Instagram, he recites: “Ask me about fairy tales, and I’ll tell you that they are real because if I had never been convinced that knights could defeat dragons, this little black boy would’ve forever questioned his ability to fly.” Two years later, he’s asked what the line means now.

“The monsters and the witches and demons in fairy tales and stuff — they’re more so lessons,” he said. “It’s the idea that we can overcome the things that scare us. You’re bigger than the things that scare you. So that’s really, to me, that’s what I meant with that line. Like, yeah, all those things might not be literally real, but they’re real to me. Because those things are what taught me that I can overcome the things that scare me in this life. I have enough to go and face the things that scare me in this life.”

NCAA Tournament regional

Friday at College Park

Game 1: UConn vs. Wake Forest, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: LIU vs. No. 15 Maryland, 7 p.m., ESPN+