Maryland baseball lives up to the moment, crushes Long Island University, 23-2, in first NCAA Tournament regional in College Park

COLLEGE PARK — Friday night was everything Maryland baseball coach Rob Vaughn envisioned it could be. Spectators were tightly squeezed into the seats behind home plate at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium to watch the Terps take on Long Island University in the program’s first NCAA Tournament regional game in College Park, forcing fans to fill up the temporary metal bleachers in left field.

As 20-year-old Maryland fan and Bowie resident Wesley Shoemaker walked into the stadium, he said it was cool to see the stadium nearly filled an hour before first pitch. “Maryland fans did not disappoint,” he said.

A sellout crowd of 3,000 fans watch Maryland baseball take on Long Island University in an NCAA Tournament regional game in College Park Friday night. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

When the Terps took the field in the first, the crowd roared. Those screams shortly intensified once sophomore shortstop Matt Shaw crushed a two-run home run toward the scoreboard in a nine-run second inning, only a sign of things to come.

On a balmy evening, Maryland (46-12) rose to the historic occasion, setting a program record for most runs in an NCAA Tournament game during its 23-2 victory over the Sharks (37-20) in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,000. The Terps will play UConn on Saturday evening after the Huskies defeated Wake Forest, 8-7, earlier in the day.

Maryland has now scored 10 or more runs in 22 games and improved to 41-1 when leading by eight or more runs this season.

The second inning served as a perfect illustration of how the game unfolded. After the Terps scored a pair of runs off back-to-back errors, sophomore catcher Luke Shliger belted a sacrifice fly, fifth-year senior captain and outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne singled and third baseman Nick Lorusso Jr.’s cleared the bases with a double.

Maryland Troy Schreffler Jr., left, and Nick Lorusso, center, welcome Matthew Shaw, right, as he crosses the plate after hitting a home run during a nine-run second inning against Long Island University on Friday night in an NCAA Tournament regional game in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Shaw’s homer and freshman designated hitter Ian Petrutz’s RBI single was all Long Island coach Dan Prillo needed to pull starting pitcher Josh Loeschorn, who allowed nine runs — just one earned — in 1 2/3 innings.

But the runs didn’t stop pouring in for the Terps. Maryland scored three times in the third before a seven-run outburst in the fourth that featured a two-run homer from Shliger, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Two innings later, Petrutz homered, as he went 3-for-5 with a team-high five RBIs.

Lorusso (2-for-3, 3 BB) and right fielder Troy Schreffler Jr. (3-for-5, BB 2 K) each added four RBIs and two doubles. Senior infielder Max Costes (Gilman) went 3-for-5 with three RBIs while Alleyne , the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year, went 2-for-7 with a stolen base. Maryland collected 20 hits compared to Long Island’s 11.

The Terps’ offensive dominance might have overshadowed junior pitcher Ryan Ramsey’s performance on the mound. Ramsey, who threw a perfect game April 29 against Northwestern, allowed no runs on four hits while striking out 11 to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Maryland junior right fielder Troy Schreffler Jr. (14) gives a high-five to teammate Will Glock (10) after Schreffler scored the first run in the second inning on a sacrifice bunt by junior left fielder Bobby Zmarzlak and a throwing error. After a scoreless first inning, the Terps exploded for nine runs in the second en route to a 23-2 win over Long Island University in their first-ever NCAA Tournament regional game in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Ramsey tallied six strikeouts through the first three innings, as he bounced back from his last two outings in which he allowed a combined 12 earned runs.

Long Island didn’t score until the seventh inning, when catcher Connor Price smashed a pinch-hit solo home run off Maryland sophomore pitcher Logan Ott. But it didn’t matter, as the Terps already had 20 runners cross the plate.

Before Friday’s slugfest, Vaughn said every player dreamed of hosting a regional game at home. The Terps lived up to the moment in Game 1, but they know the job is not finished.

