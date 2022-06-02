‘He’s a game changer’: Maryland outfielder Chris ‘Bubba’ Alleyne, the Big Ten Player of the Year, is finishing what he started

After not hearing his name called during the 2021 Major League Baseball amateur draft, Maryland outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne was stuck. He had the choice of signing with a team as an undrafted player or returning to the Terps for a fifth season.

Even though Maryland coach Rob Vaughn would’ve supported his center fielder’s decision to turn pro, Alleyne, a Philadelphia native, evaluated the team’s roster and thought the Terps could do something special after getting bounced by East Carolina in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. So, he returned to College Park for one last go-around. There was unfinished business.

As Maryland (45-12), ranked No. 10 in the country by D1baseball.com, prepares to host its first-ever NCAA Tournament regional this weekend, Alleyne’s decision has proved prescient. After a successful junior season in which he batted .306 with 22 stolen bases and was named All-Big Ten Conference, Alleyne took his game to another level this spring as he sports a .346 batting average with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs to go with 23 steals.

Maryland outfielder Chris "Bubba" Alleyne drops his bat after driving a ball during a game against Purdue at Alexander Field in West Lafayette, Indiana, on May 20. (Maryland Athletics/Maryland Athletics)

But most importantly, the Big Ten Player of the Year has guided the Terps to their winningest season in program history.

“You want to chase your dream and play professional baseball,” said Alleyne, a team captain. “But I looked at what we were building, [and] it wasn’t too hard of a decision to come back and finish what we started, especially for those guys who didn’t get to see what we’re going to do this year.”

Alleyne, a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award — which goes to the nation’s top amateur player — is the only player in school history to record 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season and the first NCAA Division I player to do so since 2018.

“He’s a game changer,” said Vaughn, the Big Ten Coach of the Year who is in his fifth season at the helm. “To go from being a really good player to an elite player is what he has done this year.”

Alleyne had an impressive stretch earlier this season where he recorded a hit in 13 straight games. He has driven in four or more runs five times this season and hit multiple home runs in four games.

During Maryland’s final two games of the regular season against Purdue, Alleyne went 6-for-8 with three home runs, eight RBIs and five runs scored. The Terps won both games in blowout fashion to clinch their first Big Ten regular-season title.

Maryland earned the No. 15 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Long Island University in a regional in College Park on Friday at 7 p.m.

Alleyne’s performance at the plate over the past two seasons is a stark contrast from his sophomore season when he slashed .223/.337/.412 with five home runs and 21 RBIs. He said his approach and vision “have been huge.”

“Calling my eyes and trusting my preparation is something that [I] honed in on this fall, and it’s been paying off,” Alleyne said.

Vaughn believes Alleyne has matured as a hitter and is more consistent in his pitch selection and overall play at the plate.

“He used to be a changeup out. You could tell him a changeup was coming, and he [would] swing and miss it,” Vaughn said. “Now, he can take the changeup, or he can at least spoil the changeup to get to the next [pitch]. You learn to be a good hitter, and that’s what he’s done.”

Terps senior infielder Maxwell Costes (Gilman) described Alleyne as the heart and soul of the team, the source of the Terps’ fun and level-headed approach that has led to a school-record 45 wins and explosive offense, which ranks among the best in the country. Maryland’s 123 homers are the third most in Division I.

“He is the one that makes sure everyone knows that we are playing baseball,” Costes said. “It’s not life or death. That allows us to be loose and play to our fullest potential.”

Vaughn called Alleyne a tough player who goes into every game expecting to win while making sure he holds his teammates accountable. The coach recalled Alleyne having two broken thumbs and still playing in every game during his sophomore year.

When Vaughn told him that he was Maryland’s first conference player of the year since 1992, it was a rewarding moment for both of them because of the strides Alleyne has taken during his time in College Park.

“He just shows up and rings a bell every day, and if you don’t, he’s going to let you know,” Vaughn said. “I think when you combine toughness with that level-headed mindset towards the game, that’s what gives you a good chance to lead the people around you.”

NCAA Tournament regional

Friday at College Park

Game 1: UConn vs. Wake Forest, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: LIU vs. No. 15 Maryland, 7 p.m., ESPN+