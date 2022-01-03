University of Maryland athletics issues vaccine mandate for indoor sporting events

University of Maryland athletics announced Monday that there will be a vaccine requirement for all indoor sporting events, including men’s and women’s basketball.
Starting Jan. 9, all attendees ages 12 or older are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the game for entry into Xfinity Center.
Attendees under 12 years old are not required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result. Maryland students, who are required to be vaccinated, do not have to provide proof of vaccination.
Prior to entry into Xfinity Center, fans will go through a vaccine security checkpoint where they have to show one of the following: COVID-19 vaccination card or a picture, a screenshot of COVID-19 vaccination record from a pharmacy or a screenshot of test results of negative PCR or rapid antigen. Home tests will not be accepted.
Fans 18 and older will be expected to show picture ID to verify ownership of vaccination card or negative test.
The indoor mask-wearing requirement for all spectators will remain in effect. Fans who are not in compliance with the requirement will be issued a verbal warning. If a fan continues to not be in compliance with the school’s policies, they will be required to leave the arena, without refund.
The previously-announced safety measure to close concession stands through Dec. 30 events will be extended through Saturday for all indoor sporting events, including women’s basketball and wrestling.
Latest Terps
Concession stands are expected to reopen for the men’s basketball game against No. 23 Wisconsin on Jan. 9.