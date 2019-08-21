Maryland implements final recommendation after McNair’s death, hiring head of new sports medicine department

The University of Maryland said Wednesday that it has fulfilled the final recommendation from a panel of medical experts looking to improve the care of the school’s athletes after the June 2018 heatstroke death of football player Jordan McNair.
The university announced the appointment of Dr. Yvette L. Rooks as the lead team physician, director of the University Health Center’s newly created sports medicine department, and assistant director of the UHC.
Rooks spent nearly 20 years (1998-2017) at Maryland as a team physician, including the final eight as the head team physician, before serving as chief medical officer for athletics at Rutgers since 2017.
“I am excited to rejoin the University of Maryland team and work with student-athletes to advance their health and wellness,” Rooks said in a statement released by the school. “I have a long history at Maryland and I’m thrilled to continue that work in this new role.”
Dr. Rod Walters, a sports medicine expert who led the medical panel reviewing the Maryland athletic program, called the hire of Rooks “a major step forward” for the university in a statement issued by the school.
In the statement, school officials also talked about Rooks’ hiring being a homecoming.
“The University of Maryland is fortunate to have Dr. Rooks back on our team,” said Dr. David McBride, the UHC director, to whom Rooks will report. “She is a respected family physician and national leader in the field of sports medicine. We are pleased to have her and the sports medicine staff join the University Health Center as we seek to provide care for our student-athletes in a holistic context.”
The creation of Rooks’ position at Maryland is part of the university’s transition from having its medical staff work under the direction of the athletic department to being part of the UHC, which is operated by the division of student affairs.
It marked the final recommendations made by Walters, whose panel made 20 recommendations about how the school could implement what is deemed best medical practices by the NCAA.
The other recommendations that were previously put in place since McNair’s death include having ice-water tubs or other cold-water-immersion devices available at all practices, having temperature readings done at each practice location, updating and posting emergency plans at all practice and team activity sites, and educating staff members on those emergency procedures.
On May 29, 2018, the 19-year-old McNair, a McDonogh School graduate, struggled to finish a conditioning test of 10, 110-yard sprints. Athletic trainers failed to provide McNair with cold-water-immersion therapy — typically large tubs filled with ice water — that is used to help lower the body temperature of apparent heatstroke victims. Experts said that could have saved his life. He died June 13, 2018.
In May, Evans announced the hiring of two more athletic trainers — including Brian Simerville as head football trainer — as well as a mental-health professional to work with student-athletes.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rooks home to the Maryland family,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement. “Throughout her distinguished career, she has exhibited an unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of student-athletes. We look forward to working with her on the establishment of a new model of student-athlete care here in College Park.”