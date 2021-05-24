Maryland athletics to allow full capacity at all sporting events for 2021-22 season

“We are very grateful to the officials in the state of Maryland, Prince George’s County and the University of Maryland who continued to safely navigate us through these difficult and unprecedented times,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a release. “We knew the day would come when we could welcome our loyal Terp fans back to our venues at full capacity in a safe manner. This is wonderful news for our community and the entire state of Maryland. We are excited to have every seat available for our Terp Family to come out and cheer on our Terrapins.”