Maryland athletics to allow full capacity at all sporting events for 2021-22 season

With Prince George’s County lifting capacity restrictions at indoor and outdoor venues, Maryland athletics announced Monday that it will welcome fans at full capacity for all sporting events in the 2021-22 season.
The school becomes the latest institution to announce the lifting of capacity restrictions at sporting events. The Orioles announced last week that, beginning June 1, there will be no restrictions at Camden Yards.
“We are very grateful to the officials in the state of Maryland, Prince George’s County and the University of Maryland who continued to safely navigate us through these difficult and unprecedented times,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a release. “We knew the day would come when we could welcome our loyal Terp fans back to our venues at full capacity in a safe manner. This is wonderful news for our community and the entire state of Maryland. We are excited to have every seat available for our Terp Family to come out and cheer on our Terrapins.”
Following county guidelines, mask-wearing will be required for all people over the age of 5, including those fully vaccinated, at all indoor venues, while on public transportation, and at crowded outdoor venues including concert venues and ticketed sporting events.
Coronavirus restrictions forced Maryland to play without fans in attendance for much of the 2020-21 season. In recent months, the school has allowed a limited number of family members and fans at home games.
For Maryland basketball, which begins its season against Quinnipiac at Xfinity Center on Nov. 9, it will be the Terps’ first game with fans in attendance since capturing a share of the Big Ten regular-season title on March 8, 2020. Terps football, which opens the season by hosting West Virginia on Sept. 4, will welcome fans to Maryland Stadium for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019.