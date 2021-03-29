University of Maryland athletics to allow limited fan attendance for spring sports

University of Maryland athletics on Monday released its plans to admit a limited number of fans for its spring sports competition, marking the first time in-person fan attendance will be allowed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
The announcement comes days after the Big Ten Conference announced it will allow attendance for all remaining 2020-21 regular-season competition and spring football events, so long as local health guidelines permit. The University of Maryland has recently allowed a limited number of family members to attend sporting events, including men’s and women’s lacrosse games.
For the Maryland men’s lacrosse team’s remaining home games April 3 and 18, reserved tickets will be placed on sale, with advance priority going to Terrapin Club members, who can purchase on March 29 and 30. General public sales, if available, will begin March 31.
For games at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium (baseball), Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex, Ludwig Field (soccer), Maryland Softball Stadium and the Xfinity Center Pavilion (volleyball), there will be no public sale of tickets. A limited number of tickets will be available for Terrapin Club members and friends of the program members. Information on how to request tickets will be released at a later date.
Information on attendance for the Maryland spring football game on April 24 will also be released at a later date.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is permitting spectators at college and professional sporting events at up to 50% of the venue’s maximum capacity. Tailgating is not permitted and the university’s clear bag policy is in effect. Physical distancing and mask-wearing will be required at all home events.