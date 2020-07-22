Maryland athletics announces three positive COVID-19 tests; voluntary football workouts resume

The University of Maryland athletic department announced three positive COVID-19 tests after conducting on-campus screening for 185 student-athletes and athletics staff on July 14-15.
The university said in a news release that those three student-athletes and staff have been notified and are currently in self-isolation, monitored by university health officials. Contact tracing is ongoing through the Prince George’s County Health Department and all identified individuals will follow a mandated 14-day self-observation period, under the supervision of university health officials.
Additionally, under guidance from the Prince George’s County Health Department, voluntary, individual training for the football program has resumed.
Maryland welcomed back football student-athletes for individual, voluntary workouts on June 15. In its initial on-campus screening of 105 individuals in June, the program reported no positive tests for COVID-19. Nine individuals tested positive for COVID-19 out of 185 screenings in early July, which prompted the university to suspend voluntary football workouts.
Maryland said that this testing was part of a larger campus-wide testing initiative of over 1,400 faculty, staff and students. To date, Maryland athletics has conducted 545 tests, yielding 12 positive results, a positivity rate of 2.2%.