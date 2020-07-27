Maryland men’s basketball signs 6-10 Swiss forward Arnaud Revaz

The Maryland men’s basketball team has signed 6-foot-10 Swiss forward Arnaud Revaz, the school announced Monday.
The 20-year-old Revaz (full name pronounced ar-NO REE-vahz) most recently competed for JL Bourg basketball club in France and is a member of the Swiss National Team player pool. He will have four years of eligibility and will provide depth in the frontcourt for the Terps after Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) declared for the NBA draft and Ricky Lindo Jr. and Joshua Tomaic transferred.
“We are really excited to welcome Arnaud to our program,” coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “He will bring a great skillset and versatility to our team, having the ability to shoot 3′s, dribble, pass and score with both hands around the basket. His natural ability and feel for the game are impressive qualities for somebody who picked up the game at such a late age. He has improved immensely over the last few years and will be a great fit in our system as he joins our program in College Park.”
Revaz averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game in 2019 as JL Bourg finished second overall in French Pro A (U21) with a 20-6 record in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for Switzerland at the Under-18 European Championships and was recently invited to attend a one-week U-23 Swiss National Team camp. According to Maryland, Revaz competed in the heptathlon for eight years before being discovered in 2015 by a retired professional basketball player at the age of 15 when he stood 6-7. The Sion, Switzerland, native is fluent in French, German and English, with an understanding of Italian.
Revaz is the eighth new player to join the team this offseason, including transfers Galin Smith (Alabama) and Jairus Hamilton (Boston College) and incoming three-star guards Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart. The school also announced the addition of three walk-ons earlier this month. Maryland still has two scholarships available.
“I’m super excited to get to America and join Maryland as I start a new chapter of my life,” Revaz said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to play basketball and get my education at a great university. I have a similar story to Alex Len in that we both started playing basketball late and I’m aware of the success he had at Maryland. After four years with JL Bourg, a wonderful club to whom I owe a lot, I feel ready to take on new challenges with my teammates at Maryland.”