Maryland men’s basketball signs 6-10 Swiss forward Arnaud Revaz

“We are really excited to welcome Arnaud to our program,” coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “He will bring a great skillset and versatility to our team, having the ability to shoot 3′s, dribble, pass and score with both hands around the basket. His natural ability and feel for the game are impressive qualities for somebody who picked up the game at such a late age. He has improved immensely over the last few years and will be a great fit in our system as he joins our program in College Park.”