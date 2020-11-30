No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball sets program records in 115-96 win over No. 14 Arkansas

The No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball team routed No. 14 Arkansas, 115-96, on Sunday in its final game at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.
The Terps’ 115 points are their most against a ranked opponent in program history, surpassing the 104 against No. 14 Virginia in overtime on Feb. 15, 1989. It’s also the most points Maryland has scored against a Power Five opponent since beating Wake Forest, 117-53, on Jan. 23, 1980, and the most in the history of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Maryland also had a 41-point third quarter Sunday, a program record.
Harvard transfer Katie Benzan scored a game-high 28 points on 10-for-18 shooting, including eight 3-pointers, for Maryland (2-1), which lost to No. 24 Missouri State, 81-72, on Saturday night. Mississippi State transfer Chloe Bibby added 23 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Terps shot 51.6% (16-for-31) from beyond the arc.
Freshman Angel Reese (St. Frances) had 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes before fouling out. Diamond Miller added 19 points and 10 rebounds and reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Ashley Owusu had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Former Maryland star Destiny Slocum scored 16 points for Arkansas (3-1), which suffered its first loss of the season. Makayla Daniels scored 21 to lead the Razorbacks, who trailed by 20 at the half and got as close as 15 only inside the final two minutes.
Maryland will host in-state rival Towson on Thursday.
George Mason 72, Navy 68: Senior forward and team captain Sophie Gatzounas scored a career-high 26 points and snared seven rebounds as the Navy women’s basketball team gave host George Mason all it could handle before falling, 72-68, at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.
Junior guard Kolbi Green, who has rejoined the team after being dismissed midway through last season, added 13 points for the Midshipmen. Sophomore guard Lindsay Llewellyn and freshman forward Sydne Watts netted 12 points apiece for Navy, which was out-rebounded 56-42 and allowed 34 points in the paint.
“The difference in today’s game was in the paint,” said Tim Taylor, who made his debut as Navy head coach. “Mason pounded the ball inside and beat us on the boards pretty significantly. Then we had some crucial turnovers at the end of the game.”
Jazmyn Doster, a 6-foot-2 sophomore center, scored 22 points for George Mason, which closed the contest with an 18-9 run over the final five minutes. Daijah Jefferson, a 6-foot-2 forward, notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Patriots put four players in double figures.
“This is a game we can grow from with a lot of teachable moments,” Taylor said. “I thought we executed well offensively for the majority of the game. This group will grow from today’s effort. I liked our resiliency when Mason went on runs. Our kids kept fighting and playing hard. Our young players gained valuable experience in this game.”