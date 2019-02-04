Despite recent struggles, Maryland stays ranked at No. 24 in AP media poll

There were many who figured that the Maryland men’s basketball team would drop out of the Associated Press Top 25 media poll after Friday’s 69-61 loss at Wisconsin, the third defeat in four games for the then-No. 21 Terps.

The strength of the Big Ten might have helped keep Maryland ranked in this week’s poll released Monday. One of five Big Ten teams to be ranked, the Terps dropped three spots to No. 24 going into Wednesday’s game at Nebraska.

Michigan, which lost at Iowa on Friday, and Michigan State, which has lost its last two games to Purdue and Indiana, fell to seventh and ninth respectively (from No. 5 and No. 6). Purdue, which beat the Spartans and survived Penn State in overtime, is up to No. 15.

Wisconsin was 24th last week and moved up five spots. Iowa, which had recently fallen out of the Top 25 last week after losses to Michigan State and Minnesota, moved back in at No. 20 after its 15-point home win over the Wolverines.

