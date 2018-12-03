Despite season's first loss, Maryland moves up a spot to No. 23 in poll

Maryland’s five-point home loss last week to No. 4 Virginia in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge — the first defeat this season for the Terps — must have resonated with those who vote in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Now 7-1 after Saturday’s 66-59 win at home over Penn State in the Big Ten opener, the Terps moved up one spot in the poll to No. 23 and remain one of seven Big Ten teams in the Top 25.

Purdue, ranked No. 19 a week ago, dropped out of the Top 25 after losing road games against nationally ranked opponents, at then-No. 15 (and now 11) Florida State and at then-No. 7 (and now 5) Michigan.

Maryland plays at Purdue on Thursday.

Nebraska joined the Top 25 at No. 24 as the seventh Big Ten team.

Along with Michigan, Maryland and Nebraska, four other teams were part of Monday’s ranking: No. 10 Michigan State, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 18 Iowa and No. 19 Ohio State.

After playing the Cavaliers in a game the Terps trailed by nine points at halftime and by 17 early in the second half before mounting a comeback, Maryland won’t play another Top 25 team until the Big Ten schedule resumes in January.

