Maryland baseball commit Alex Santos picked by Astros in MLB draft

University of Maryland baseball commit Alex Santos was selected No. 72 overall by the Houston Astros on Thursday in the second round of the MLB draft.
Santos, a Bronx native from Mount St. Michael Academy in New York, is ranked the No. 45 overall prospect by Baseball America and No. 56 by MLB Pipeline. The 18-year-old right-hander, listed at 6-feet-3 and 215 pounds, has a fastball in the 90-94 mph range with a 76-78 mph slider and a low-80s changeup.
According to the New York Post, Santos plans to sign with Houston and bypass his scholarship to Maryland. His selection came with a slot value of $870,700. The signing deadline is Aug. 1. All 2020 draftees can only receive a maximum of $100,000 of their bonuses this year. The rest of the money is deferred, with 50% of the remainder due July 1, 2021 and the rest July 1, 2022.
Santos was the first pick made by new Astros general manager James Click after GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were dismissed following MLB’s investigation into Houston’s electronic sign-stealing scandal. The Astros were stripped of selections in the first two rounds by commissioner Rob Manfred as punishment. The No. 72 overall pick was a compensatory selection from the New York Yankees in exchange for losing free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole.
Santos told the New York Post that he grew up a Yankees fan, but is looking forward to playing for his hometown team’s American League rival. The Yankees took Arizona catcher Austin Wells at No. 28 overall.
“I’ve been a Yankees fan my whole life, but I’m going to have to deal with it now,” Santos said. “They went with some other guy. Everything works out for a reason, and I’m happy I’m in the position I am in now.”