Maryland baseball commit Alex Santos picked by Astros in MLB draft

According to the New York Post, Santos plans to sign with Houston and bypass his scholarship to Maryland. His selection came with a slot value of $870,700. The signing deadline is Aug. 1. All 2020 draftees can only receive a maximum of $100,000 of their bonuses this year. The rest of the money is deferred, with 50% of the remainder due July 1, 2021 and the rest July 1, 2022.