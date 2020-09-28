Maryland women’s basketball adds California graduate transfer Alaysia Styles, a former four-star prospect

The Maryland women’s basketball team has added California graduate transfer Alaysia “Birdy” Styles to its roster, the program announced Monday.
Styles, a 6-foot-3 forward from San Diego, played three seasons at California, averaging 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. In her junior season, she averaged 8.4 points and 2.8 rebounds and started in 30 games for the Golden Bears.
A former four-star prospect, Styles was ranked the No. 90 overall prospect in the nation and 16th ranked wing in the 2017 class by ESPN.
“We have known ‘Bird’ since we recruited her back in high school," Maryland coach Brenda Frese said in a release. “At 6′3” and as a grad transfer she will bring immediate size, depth and maturity into our program right away. She is a versatile player that runs the floor hard and can rebound and score from so many areas. On top of that, she comes from a conference where she has gained a tremendous amount of experience in Pac-12 play. It has been a long awaited time and we can’t wait for her to get here.”
Styles will finish the fall semester at Cal, then will come to College Park for the spring 2021 semester. She helped the Golden Bears to back-to-back 20-win seasons in 2018 and 2019, as Cal made two NCAA tournament appearances and reached the second round in 2019.
“I am forever in debt to Coach Frese in her everlasting support of me as a player and human being. The decision to finish my collegiate career in College Park is like nothing I’d ever imagined,” Styles said. “COVID made the process a bit more interesting, however all it took was one Zoom call to know where I wanted to call my next home. I am thrilled and sincerely grateful for this unreal opportunity and this step into an incredible journey with incredible people. Dreams do come true, and I am entirely honored to share mine with my teammates, coaches, and the City of College Park.”
Styles joins three other Maryland commits this offseason: Taisiya Kozlova, a 6-1 freshman guard from Moscow, Russia; Chloe Bibby, a 6-1 forward/guard transfer from Mississippi State; and Katie Benzan, a 5-6 guard graduate transfer from Harvard. They join incoming freshman Angel Reese from St. Frances, the No. 2 overall recruit in the nation.