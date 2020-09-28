Maryland women’s basketball adds California graduate transfer Alaysia Styles, a former four-star prospect

“I am forever in debt to Coach Frese in her everlasting support of me as a player and human being. The decision to finish my collegiate career in College Park is like nothing I’d ever imagined,” Styles said. “COVID made the process a bit more interesting, however all it took was one Zoom call to know where I wanted to call my next home. I am thrilled and sincerely grateful for this unreal opportunity and this step into an incredible journey with incredible people. Dreams do come true, and I am entirely honored to share mine with my teammates, coaches, and the City of College Park.”