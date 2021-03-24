Superior depth lifts No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball past Alabama, 100-64, to Sweet Sixteen

No matter what direction Alabama players looked, their eyes landed on a Maryland player they couldn’t stop.
The deepest team in America was just too dangerous on Wednesday.
No. 2 Maryland earned its 14th berth to the Sweet Sixteen in program history by putting a start-to-finish clinic on No. 7 Alabama, 100-64.
Maryland will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 3 UCLA and No. 6 Texas on Sunday.
The Terps (26-2) surpassed 100 points for the seventh time this season and captured their 15th straight win. Maryland coach Brenda Frese joked that she feels spoiled, that she and her staff get disappointed when they don’t hit 100 points.
“What I love about this team is they just have continued to keep putting their head down and go to work,” Frese said. “Just really haven’t paid attention to any of that extra noise out there. This group is super competitive, and they just want to get better. … They know what’s at stake now.”
Freshman Angel Reese (St. Frances) starred in Maryland’s demolition derby with 19 points. She was one of five Terps to score in double figures. Sophomore Faith Masonius had a career-high 16 points, followed by Mimi Collins and Diamond Miller with 13 each and sophomore Ashley Owusu with 10.
“In an ironic way, when Angel got hurt, it allowed a lot of players to develop their plays. Now, the longer we’ve played, it’s allowed Angel to get back in the fold,” Frese said. “ … They’re just constantly making the right plays for one another, championship plays. They’re making the game look really easy.”
Maryland shot 61.8%, while Alabama climbed to 42.6% by game’s end to land 11 points beneath its 75-points-per-game average.
Bench players poured in nearly half the points.
“Obviously, its fun when you’ve got your bench coming out and destroying,” said Masonius, one of the bench players. “We [the bench] got 46 points? That’s a championship team right there.”
Somehow, teams haven’t learned to cover Collins in the first quarter yet.
The Waldorf native earned a reputation over the last few weeks for playing hot as coals in the first 10 minutes, and on Wednesday, she put that knack on exhibition.
Collins exploded for all of Maryland’s first nine points out, kicking off a Terps run that, buoyed by long-distance shots by Katie Benzan and Miller, left Alabama behind at a timeout, 15-6.
Reese came up with a slogan, “all gas, no breaks,” that Maryland put on display, a mindset Frese thinks embodies the way her team has played to her standard in the NCAA tournament.
“It’s very important we come out and punch first, and step on the gas.” Masonius said.
Clearly, the Crimson Tide didn’t devise a strategy to stop the Terps fast enough in their first huddle.
Benzan burst back onto the floor with her second triple, followed by Masonius, who rocketed off the bench to land a basket on her first try.
All the while, not one Alabama player could make a shot. A choking, collective Terps defense saw to that. While limiting the Crimson Tide to 27% shooting, Maryland embarked on three unchallenged scoring runs within the quarter, imprisoning Alabama in droughts spanning several minutes long. The Terps shot 71% in the quarter, 67% from the perimeter and 100% from the foul line.
Masonius said her team really took pride in their defensive prowess after the second Michigan game, on March 4. The sophomore credited Chloe Bibby (four steals) for commanding that effort, jumping on the attack the minute the game started.
By the time Alabama junior Allie Craig Cruce managed to hit a 3-pointer, the Crimson Tide found themselves drowning under the gold-clad Maryland wave. Reese and Masonius capped a 10-0 run to lead Alabama 30-9 at the end of the quarter.
It didn’t matter that Alabama players like Jasmine Walker, who shouldered Alabama’s offense with 23 points, tried to chip away with the occasional bucket. It didn’t help that Alabama turned over the ball 11 times in the first half, and Maryland capitalized with 18 points.
It also didn’t matter that sophomore phenom Owusu didn’t post a single point until under two minutes before halftime. Frese’s “floor general” knows when she needs to turn it on — such as when she saved the day against Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament — and when she doesn’t.
With Masonius, Collins and Reese, into double figures by the half, Owusu didn’t need to do more than assist her capable teammates.
Meanwhile, the Terps defense shut down Alabama redshirt senior guard Jordan Lewis, who had 32 points against North Carolina in the first round. Lewis did not land a single shot until she hit a free throw toward the end of the second quarter, and not a single field goal until the second half.
Lewis finished just 2-for-9 from the floor, 1-for-4 from 3-point-range.
“We were obviously concerned with the game Lewis had, so I thought we locked in really well with making her have to take difficult shots,” Frese said. “Walker showed the pro she is and continued to make plays for 40 minutes. … But our defense stepped up at another level.”
Alabama didn’t remain submissive forever.
The Crimson Tide rolled into the third quarter on an 11-4 run, charged by Walker, who netted five points, and Lewis and Hannah Barber, who each had three.
Frese pulled her Terps into a timeout. When they broke, they emerged like nothing happened.
Bibby put a definitive end to that. Owusu sunk two jumpers — one while laying on the floor after tricking her defender — and dished her seventh assist to Bibby for a 3-ball to ship Maryland on a 13-3 run.
Before long, Maryland was back up by 30. They didn’t look back.
“Having that lead, it’s a sense of security,” Masonius said. “We [knew] we were going to move on.”
