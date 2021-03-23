‘This team is so much different’: Maryland unfazed by recent struggles in second round of NCAA women’s tournament

Alabama — which is shooting 43% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range — might be averaging its most points (75.0) in almost 20 years, but it pales in comparison with Maryland’s 91.5. While the Crimson Tide’s scoring arsenal includes three players who consistently hit double figures, the offense simply isn’t as deep as the Terps’. Jasmine Walker leads with 19 points per game, with fellow seniors Jordan Lewis (17.4) and Ariyah Copeland (14.8) not far behind.