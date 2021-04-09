Maryland men’s basketball standout Aaron Wiggins to enter NBA draft, but a return is possible

Maryland men’s basketball guard Aaron Wiggins announced Friday that he’s entering the NBA draft, but the standout junior left open the possibility that he’ll return for his senior season.
The 6-foot-6 Wiggins averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season, all career highs, while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range. He emerged as the Terps’ best player over the season’s last six weeks, averaging 17.9 points per game on 50.6% shooting, including 40.8% from beyond the arc, over their final 12 games.
“I appreciate my family, coaches, teammates, friends and followers for all of their support and encouragement over the past three years at the University of Maryland,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Time brings about change, God opens doors and I have grown in faith to move forward, transition, and trust the process. With that being said, I welcome the challenge to proceed and test the waters in the NBA draft process while keeping my eligibility at the University of Maryland.”
Wiggins, who scored a season-high 27 points in the Terps’ second-round NCAA tournament loss to Alabama on 11-for-17 shooting, told ESPN that he will seek feedback on his draft stock from the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee and plans on working with an NCAA-certified agent in the predraft process.
“I’m all about being a first-rounder and hearing about guarantees and promises in terms of keeping my name in the draft,” Wiggins told ESPN. “That’s why I’m keeping my college eligibility. I think I have a lot more I can show that wasn’t really put on the front page of this season.”
Wiggins, who turned 22 in January, is far from a top prospect. He’s No. 25 on ESPN’s list of the draft’s top shooting guards and is widely considered a fringe prospect elsewhere, ranking as The Athletic’s No. 93 overall prospect and No. 89 overall on NBADraft.net. Still, he could emerge as a potential second-round target with impressive workouts. In previous years, former Terps stars Kevin Huerter and Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) soared up draft boards during the predraft process.
With Maryland senior guard Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) announcing Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal and declaring for the NBA draft, but also considering a return to College Park next season, the Terps’ backcourt is in limbo. Rhode Island transfer and point guard Fatts Russell will give the team the ballhandler it lacked last season, but Morsell and Wiggins were the Terps’ top perimeter defenders in 2020-21.
The arrival of four-star recruit Ike Cornish gives the Terps some depth at the wing, where coach Mark Turgeon also has Hakim Hart and James Graham III. If Wiggins returns and the core of the team’s roster remains intact, Maryland could enter next season as a Big Ten contender and potential top-15 team.
“My past three years at the University of Maryland has provided me some of the most memorable years of my life,” said Wiggins, who has until July 19 to decide whether to withdraw from the draft.