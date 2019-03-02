Maryland basketball greats gather in Baltimore to celebrate program's 100th season

In the middle of a turnaround season down the road in College Park, the Maryland men’s basketball team celebrated all of its 100 years with a gala Saturday night in Baltimore.

Former players, coaches and fans were among an estimated gathering of around 250 that came to Under Armour’s headquarters for a night of memories large and small, long ago and more recent.

The celebration was highlighted by the presence of Hall of Fame coach Gary Williams and several members of the 2002 national championship team.

“A hundred years, it’s hard to believe, when you step back and look at it when you’re coaching you don’t get a chance to do anything like that,” said Williams, whose 22-year tenure at his alma mater ended with his retirement in the spring of 2011.

“It’s been good for me, to think about all the guys that played for me. Also to think the modern era of Maryland basketball, when I was finishing up [as a college player] and Lefty [Driesell] came in and everything that’s happened.”

In addition to the members of the 2002 national championship team such as Steve Blake and Drew Nicholas, Maryland basketball greats Walt Williams, Buck Williams, Joe Smith, Keith Booth and Johnny Rhodes were among those in attendance Saturday night.

Browse photos of the Maryland men's basketball team during the 2018-19 season.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56